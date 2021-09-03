JEYASHRI SURESH

Chaat is a savoury snack that is typically served as a starter.

Roasted peanut chaat is tasty and easy to make. It is nutritious and healthy. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 8 minutes Serves: 1 Ingredients: Raw peanuts: ½ cup Oil: 1 tsp Onions (finely chopped): ¼ cup Tomatoes (finely chopped): ¼ cup Green chilli (finely chopped): 1 Red chilli powder: ¼ tsp Cumin powder: ¼ tsp Chaat masala: ¼ tsp Salt: As needed Lemon juice: ½ cup Coriander leaves: Few Method: 1) Pour the oil into a pan and add the raw peanuts. 2) Roast the peanuts in medium flame till they become crisp. 3) You can use store-bought roasted peanuts too. 4) Transfer the roasted peanuts to a wide bowl. 5) I didn't take out the skin, but you can if you want. 6) Add the finely chopped onions, tomato and green chilli. 7) Add the red chilli powder, cumin powder, salt and chaat masala. 8) Add the lemon juice. 9) Mix well and evenly. 10) Garnish with coriander leaves. 11) Peanut chaat is ready. 12) Serve immediately. Notes: a) To make it healthier, you can add finely chopped carrot, cucumber and raw mango. b) You can replace roasted peanuts with boiled peanuts. c) Dry roasted murmura (puffed rice) can also be added.

