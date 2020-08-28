Sadak 2 bears brunt of nepotism rage

Director Prakash Jha has spoken against the trolling that the film Sadak 2 has been subjected to since its trailer was launched, calling the backlash obnoxious.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, the veteran filmmaker said: "There's no denying that Alia Bhatt is a fantastic actress and that Mahesh Bhatt saab is an excellent director, who has made many great movies. To drag them down over some theories that have no evidence because people are saying whatever they want makes no sense.

"I don't follow social media much but what's happening in the case of Sadak 2, if it has become the most disliked video like they say, and if it's only for this reason (people assuming the Bhatts had some hand to play in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death or ouster from the industry), then it's obnoxious, very sad and very unfair."

Filmmaker Mahesh has returned to the director's chair after a two-decade gap, but his journey seems to have hit a rough patch. His thriller Sadak 2, his first movie with his younger daughter Alia in the lead, has become the second-most disliked trailer on YouTube since its release on Aug 12.

Till last week, it had 11.65 million dislikes, beating singer Justin Bieber's 2010 song "Baby", which had 11.63 million dislikes.

The top position is ironically held by YouTube's own video called YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind. It has 18 million dislikes.

Sadak 2 stars Alia and Pooja Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It has been produced by Fox Star studios.

Sushant's death in June triggered debate around the struggles of outsiders in Bollywood. And the "inside circle" of Bollywood, particularly those with legacies, were targeted.

While Pooja and Alia are Mahesh's daughters, Sanjay is the son of Sunil Dutt and Nargis, both Bollywood icons. Aditya is the younger brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Nepometer, an app developed by Sushant's family, measures how "nepotistic" a film is. It gave a scathing rating to Sadak 2, classifying it as 98 per cent "nepotistic".

In recent weeks, Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Pandey have been at the receiving end of attacks over unreasonable opportunities given to actors belonging to film families.

A campaign to make Sadak 2 the most disliked trailer on YouTube was started by Sushant's fans in the days leading to the launch, with several conspiracy theories suggesting the actor was denied opportunities he deserved and that drove him to suicide.

Hashtags around "boycott Sadak 2" trended on Twitter as people wrote that it's time to remind the Bhatts that the public hasn't forgotten Sushant.

Sadak 2 will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Aug 28 as Covid-19 has forced theatres in India to remain shut indefinitely.

The film is a sequel to Mahesh's 1991 hit Sadak, which also features Sanjay, Pooja and Aditya.

Mahesh, in a recent message posted on Pooja's Instagram account, said that he has surrendered himself to whatever the future has in store for the film, and will be satisfied either way.

"I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it's mine," he said.

