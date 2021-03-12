Sago breakfast dish

JEYASHRI SURESH

This pongal is a delicious South Indian breakfast dish made with sago (starch extracted from palm), sugar and milk. It is garnished with nuts.

Soaking time: 1 hour

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients: Sago: 1 cup Yellow moong dal: ¼ cup Oil: 3 tsp Ghee: 2 tsp Black pepper: 1 tsp Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Water: As needed Cashew nuts: Few Grated ginger: 1 tsp Curry leaves: Few Green chilli: 1 Asafoetida: 2 pinches Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Salt: As needed

Method: 1) Dry roast one cup sago for two minutes. Transfer it to a vessel. Wash it well and soak it in ½-cup water. Keep it aside for an hour. 2) Add ¼ cup moong dal and ¾ cup water and pressure cook. 3) Take 1 tsp ghee in a pan. 4) Add the slit green chilli, black pepper, cumin seeds, cashew nuts, grated ginger, curry leaves and asafoetida. 5) Saute well till the cashew nuts turn golden brown. 6) Add the cooked moong dal. Mix well. 7) Add the soaked sago along with salt. 8) Add 1 cup of water and mix well. Cook for three minutes. 9) Soaked sago gets cooked fast. If needed, add a little more water. 10) Drizzle 1 tsp of ghee towards the end. Mix well. Serve it hot.

Notes: a) You can add grated carrots while adding the pepper and cumin seeds. b) Sago pongal tends to thicken quickly, so always serve it hot.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com