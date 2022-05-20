Sai Pallavi watches movie in disguise

Karate Kalyani faces police complaints

Telugu actress Karate Kalyani landed in fresh trouble on Monday following allegations that she adopted a three-month-old child illegally.

Police and Child Welfare Department officers visited her residence in Hyderabad but she was not available for questioning. Kalyani's mother told the officers that the child was adopted legally.

Kalyani created a public ruckus last Saturday when she slapped YouTuber Srikant Reddy on a road after she objected to his prank videos. Both later filed police reports.

Prithviraj cast sport 50,000 costumes and 500 turbans

More than 50,000 costumes and 500 turbans were created for Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar (above) and slated for release on June 3.

"Detailing was key," said director Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

"All the turbans were authentic replication of those worn by kings, masses and people of various professions (during the 12th century).

"The 50,000 costumes were handmade by a designer and his team. They were flown in from Rajasthan to stay in Mumbai and make the costumes from scratch."

Sharma sisters to give glimpse into their life

Neha and Aisha Sharma, who have been creating short-format content of their personal lives for the platform SocialSwag, are set to raise the temperature with their new project Shining With The Sharmas.

It will have unfiltered, unscripted content along the lines of the famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians series.

"They have taken the cameras to their house, their gym, their photoshoots, to their downtime, and even into their kitchen while they make their meals. The cameras are with them without any restrictions," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Shilpa returns to social media with new superhero avatar

Fans were heartbroken when Shilpa Shetty announced her break from social media some time ago but the Bollywood star has returned to the Websphere in a new avatar: female superhero.

She will feature as superwoman Avni in her upcoming film Nikamma. The action comedy, also starring Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani, is directed by Sabbir Khan.

Pallavi watches movie in disguise

South Indian actress Sai Pallavi was spotted at a movie hall in Hyderabad on Sunday watching the Telugu release Sarkaru Vaari Paata in disguise.

Photos of her in a simple outfit, with her face and head covered by a scarf, went viral.

Sudha gets double role after 35 years

Sudha Chandran has for a long time been drawn to dual characters and now gets the chance to play Seema and her mother Tara on the popular show Naagin 6.

"It's quite thrilling to play two characters after 35 years, which I treasure. I've always felt that variation is very important," the veteran actress told IANS.

"The challenging part is you have to look different. The mannerisms have to be different, especially when you are in the same frame.

"The fun part is seeing yourself play the two characters."

Shah Rukh tells daughter to be kind and giving

As his daughter Suhana (front row, right) is all set to make her acting debut as Veronica in the musical drama The Archies, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given her some advice on social media.

The actor shared a poster of The Archies and wrote: "Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect... but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor... the brickbats and applause are not yours to keep."

The musical drama, directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby Films, will premiere exclusively on Netflix in 2023.