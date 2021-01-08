Saif, Dimple clash in political drama

Saif Ali Khan feels the entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and that stories are leading the change.

The actor is gearing up for the release of his new web series Tandav.

"Stories like Tandav are at the forefront of this renaissance," he said.

"As an actor, for me a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting.

"As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character. I look forward to the show's release."

Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is a political drama written by Gaurav Solanki.

It also features Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani.

Along with Ali, the series also marks the digital debuts of Dimple and Kritika.

Dimple said: "It is fiction that perhaps gives you a vivid insight into backroom politicking and what goes on in the country's power corridors.

"Anuradha is the kind of character that I have never played before and I am glad to be making my digital debut into digital streaming with a show that is backed by a credible cast and crew.

"With multiple layers and so many characters, I hope this series intrigues and engages the audience."

The show's trailer takes one behind the closed corridors of power and politics.

Set in Delhi, the series is a fictional drama that showcases the lengths to which people will go to in the pursuit of power.

The story revolves around Samar Pratap Singh (Saif), who will do anything in his power to become the prime minister after his father Devki Nandan's (played by Tigmanshu) death.

However, he gets tough competition from his mother Anuradha (Dimple).

The trailer starts with Prime Minister Nandan discussing with his friend (Kumud) why he feels his son will put an end to democracy if he comes to power and calling his son a "dictator".

In the following scenes, Samar and Anuradha get ready for the game of power.

"In Tandav, I will not be seen wearing a sari and making people laugh," said Grover, adding: "Ali has created a world that is gripping and given my character the depth that an actor longs for. Saying yes to this role was instinctive."

Tandav, a nine-part series, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Jan 15.

Ali is known for helming films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Bharat.

Earlier, speaking about his series, Ali said: "As you watch the show, you'll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; the world of power is about the world of greys.

"I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavyweights in the show.

"I'm excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of Tandav to millions across the world."

Indo-Asian News Service