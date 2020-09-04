Saif suffered Bollywood nepotism, politics

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan got upset when people ridiculed him for saying that he has been a victim of nepotism. He says he has battled dark times and phases of a lonely struggle.

The 50-year-old, who is the son of veteran film star Sharmila Tagore and legendary former Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, also revealed that he has been thrown out of his own film in the past. The revelations came during a conversation he had with actress Neha Dhupia in a podcast of JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha season five.

"I don't think I've had it particularly easy, even though some people will say, 'Oh, of course, you have'! But I've done a lot of stuff that a lot of people wouldn't have done," he said.

"I mean I've played third lead in some dodgy films like Surakshaa and Ek Tha Raja, which nobody has heard of. But I never thought what the hell am I doing here. I knew what I was doing. I was trying to get paid and trying to do this job. I knew it wasn't going anywhere and I was like 'okay'.

"But it helps when you're 25. It's all right not to be going anywhere if you're 25, but you don't want to be there at 50, for sure. But a job's a job, right?"

Saif, whose father was a prince, said that he has also been a victim of the politics in Bollywood.

"Once or twice somebody's rung up and said, 'Oh, I don't know, this film that we offered you might not be offered to you any more because there's been some politics behind the scene', so you're like 'OK, wow'," he said. "So, all that has happened.

"Earlier, I made a comment in an interview saying, 'I've also suffered from nepotism', I'm laughing about it. The point is that this industry is not the Red Cross. I mean, there are all kinds of things that happen. There is politics and manipulation and control.

"I've never even been at that level where people are calling the shots. I mean, everyone is in it for themselves. They can control it if they have a certain amount of power, so they do."

Saif pointed out that he has been in a situation a couple of times when he has been offered something and then it was withdrawn.

"It's been done. It's on paper, and the next day I've got a phone call saying, 'It's gone'," he said. "I'm like, 'what do you mean it's gone?' They're like 'we can't help it, it's out of our hands, someone important has rung up and said, it's got to be this way, so sorry'.

"The first time it happened, I couldn't do anything about it because I was too young. The second time they tried to do it, I made a few phone calls and said that you can't do this and made a big fuss. Then it came back, and my manager said 'wow'.

"When anything unfair happens, I don't think it is right. That's why I got upset with people ridiculing me for saying I have been a victim of nepotism, because I've also worked hard. People have images in their head that you're all privileged and you've got a palace and what does it even mean to you. But we've had our pretty dark times and our lonely struggles, every one of us have.

"Especially in my time, I mean, (actor) Akshay Kumar would know what I've been through and I know what he's been through."

However, Saif looks back at his journey in Bollywood with gratitude.

"I got thrown out of my own movie, so we've experienced politics, we've experienced nepotism," he said. "We've experienced favouritism, people changing their mind for whatever reason, getting a better offer.

"The vicissitudes of the industry - you know the ups and downs of things that happen and, therefore, at a certain age you become a bit philosophical, you say, 'Let me just be happy with what I'm doing'.

"But generally, it's been a really pleasant experience and with lovely people.

"I think this industry is wonderful and I think it's a meritocracy and it's very non-judgmental, you could be anything. It is one profession where I think (actor) Jackie Shroff once said, a spot boy can be a superstar."

Saif, who turned 50 on Aug 16, said that he is not feeling any mid-life crisis. He told Neha that he feels he has done enough in his life. Calling 50s "petrifying", Saif said: "Every year is a bonus."

"Fifty is petrifying. A friend of mine said you can see it end in the 50s and then 60s and after 70. Every day is a bonus. My father died at 71, my grandfather died at 41, so at some point I think you can sit back and say it's been a hell of a ride.

"I'm quite happy with how it's gone and it shouldn't be that dissatisfaction, that 'I didn't do anything'. Mid-life crisis is not happening because obviously I have done stuff, so I can't complain."

Saif, however, is grateful that he has inherited his mother Sharmila's genes.

"I'm just relieved my mother looks young and I feel I have inherited her genes, so I might be able to fool people into looking 50 when I'm 60," he said.

Saif celebrated his 50th birthday with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Taimur and a few of their friends and family members. The couple are expecting their second child soon.

Saif, who has also daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan with his former wife, actress Amrita Singh, is writing his autobiography.

It is slated to hit the shelves in October next year.

In a statement, the actor said it is nice to look back, remember and record things before they are lost with time.

Publisher Harper Collins India said the autobiography will be a no-holds-barred account with Saif, in his signature style laced with wit and humour, opening up about family, home, successes, failures, his influences, inspirations and cinema.

Indo-Asian News Service