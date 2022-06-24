Samantha tells Naga's fans to 'move on'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has strongly reacted to a report that claims Naga Chaitanya's fans are upset with her as she supposedly has been "planting fake rumours" about him.

The report said Naga's fans believed it was Samantha who spread the rumour that their idol was dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala to put her ex-husband in a "bad light".

Reacting to the report, Samantha urged people to "move on", just as both she and Naga had moved on from their relationship. She tweeted: "Rumours on girl - Must be true!! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl!! Grow up, guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on... you should move on, too!! Concentrate on your work… on your families... move on!!"

According to a Pinkvilla source, Naga and Sobhita, who works in South Indian films, were spotted at the actor's new home recently and they appeared to be comfortable in each other's company.

"Naga was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car," said the source.

"He was spotted multiple times at the hotel where Sobhita was staying while promoting her film Major. She also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her close buddies."

Naga and Sobhita have yet to address the claims.

Samantha and Naga, who acted together in films such as Manam, MajiliYe Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. They were touted as one of the most beautiful couples in the South film industry.

But the stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement last October.

The speculations about their rift started when Samantha dropped Naga's family name, Akkineni, from her social media handles.

Rumours were rife about their possible separation when Naga and Samantha finally confirmed the claims.

From affairs to Samantha getting an abortion as she never wanted a baby, rumour mills have been working overtime to guess the reasons for the split.

The latest buzz is about Naga dating Sobhita.

India Today reported that Samantha is expected to break her silence on the divorce with Naga on the reality show Koffee With Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Samantha has been seen as an inspiration to women over the past few months, especially after her separation from Naga.

She is juggling several projects, including Yashoda, Kushi, Citadel and Arrangements of Love. She will soon star in a female-centric film in Tamil produced by S.R. Prabhu and is also rumoured to pair up with Vijay for the fourth time in Thalapathy 67.

Indo-Asian News Service