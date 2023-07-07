Sandeep weaves hip-hop into Carnatic music

Noted Carnatic music exponent Sandeep Narayan is "very excited" to perform at the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple Singapore's Mandalabhishegam Arts Festival 2023 on Sunday.

"I have not finalised my set list but most of the songs will be dedicated to Lord Muruga," he said.

"I have also received a few requests from well-wishers in Singapore, so I have to honour those as well."

The 38-year-old will be accompanied by Chennai-based artists B. Ananthakrishnan (violin) and Sai Giridhar (mridangam).

"I last performed in Singapore over a decade ago, at the temples and an Esplanade Arts Festival concert," said Sandeep, who is is thrilled to be returning to perform here.

Born in Los Angeles to Indian parents Shubha and K.S. Narayan, both accomplished Carnatic music singers, Sandeep made history when he moved to India in 2006 to work full-time in classical music. He has since advanced his training in Carnatic music and explored other genres.

"I travel half the time to perform all over India and in the Middle East, North America and the United Kingdom. I have worked on some very interesting collaborations and have many more in the pipeline," he said.

Sandeep has performed live with Hindustani artists, including a collaboration with the renowned Gujurati folk and film singer Parthiv Gohil a few years ago.

During the pandemic, Sandeep worked with an Australian producer to create Nirkaaya, a Carnatic EDM track that is now available on streaming platforms. And recently, he finished recording an EP with a Canada based producer and percussionist. The album will be released later this year.

"I have combined Carnatic ragams with hip-hop beats and rhythmic samples. I'm highly explorative these days and can't wait to show the world more sides to my music," said Sandeep, who admitted that the initial years in India were "definitely rocky at times".

"It was an uphill battle to be taken seriously and be given the opportunities to perform in public but I stuck with it and finally made a breakthrough," he said.

"Considering where I am today with my music and the direction I am going, I would say things have been working out well.

"I don't take my success lightly. I am extremely grateful for everything I have achieved, as well as the support around me. At the same time, I know that I have a long journey ahead of me."

Sandeep, who is married to Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru's daughter Radhe Jaggi, credits his family for his interest and exposure to Carnatic music.

"Both of my parents, Narayan and Shubha, are my first gurus," he said.

"My mother gave me my first music lessons when I was four and instilled all the fundamentals needed for me to pursue Carnatic music.

"My brother Nikhil is trained in Carnatic flute and my other brother Nirmal is a mridangam artist.

"With the level of exposure I had growing up, it was only natural I took to Carnatic music.

"But, growing up in America, I also listened to all the popular genres of music around me at the time, which included a lot of rock, hip-hop and rap.

"Today I would say having listened to those genres has only worked to my advantage and I am constantly looking at ways to bring people from different backgrounds together."

Sandeep has included some Kannada vachanas, Marathi abhangs and Hindi bhajans in his repertoire.

"These normally would not be featured in Carnatic concerts but trends and tastes change," he said.

"And audiences seem to respond positively to them."

