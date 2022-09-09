Scents for each zodiac sign

People from the 12 zodiac signs have different personalities and there are particular scents that best describe them or accentuate their vibe.

Astrologer Jagannath Guruji gives the lowdown on which perfume notes suit the different zodiac signs: Aries: Sandalwood and even hints of neroli and clove accentuate the Aries energy. These notes calm them down and trigger optimistic vibes. Taurus: Magnolia, apple, French rose and honeysuckle suit Taureans the best. They are stable, very set in their ways and have a romantic side to them. These fragrances help them feel a bit more flexible and even exude a dreamy essence. Gemini: Lemon and floral go well on them as these notes are warm, exuberant and even flirty to an extent. Cancer: Jasmine, lily, rose and chamomile emit a maternal and affectionate fragrance. These notes are nurturing and soothing - just like a Cancerian. Leo: A Leo is all about hogging the limelight. Opt for notes of lime, ginger, basil and rosemary. The citrusy notes give balance to their personality and energise them. Virgo: Virgos are known for being industrious. Scents made from fennel, sage and patchouli with a drop of lemon suit them well. These notes are cleansing, fresh, consistent and strong. Libra: Librans should go for floral and spring fragrances as they ooze vibrancy. Chamomile would be soothing for them. Scorpio: Scorpios should reach for perfumes or mists that have tuberose and hyacinth with maybe a bit of oudh in them. These notes are sensuous, playful, passionate, warm and magnetic, which also describe a Scorpio. Sagittarius: People under this sign display warmth and have a huge thirst for travel. They should opt for lemon, clove, saffron and bergamot, which together give out a herbal fragrance. These notes lift the mood and are energetic and light. Capricorn: They are creative people and should opt for fragrances that have mimosa, tulip, vetiver, musk and lilac. These flowers will brighten and revive them. Aquarius: This is an unconventional sign, so patchouli, anise, pine and lavender suit Aquarians best. These fragrances keep them grounded to reality, are comforting and describe their independence. Pisces: Pisceans are often attracted to floral, breezy and mysterious fragrances. From tulip to oudh to green tea, they spritz according to their mood. When they feel creative, they opt for fruity notes. But in general they should go for notes that enhance their personas, such as vanilla and gardenia.

Indo-Asian News Service