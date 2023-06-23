Scoop sheds light on crime journalist's fight for freedom

Indian thriller series Scoop was Netflix's No. 1 in India when it was released on June 2. It is currently No. 2, having gripped audiences with the real-life story of Ms Jigna Vora, a crime journalist who was accused of murdering a fellow reporter.

Based on her memoir, Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days In Prison, the series explores the links between the media, the Mumbai underworld and the authorities, reported RadioTimes.com.

In 2012, Ms Vora was arrested for conspiring to murder Mr Jyotirmoy Dey, a well-known face in the Mumbai crime reporting scene.

The 56-year-old, also known as J. Dey, was on his way home when four men on motorcycles shot him dead. He had been covering the black market oil trade, also referred to as the "oil mafia".

Ms Vora, who was 37 then and the deputy bureau chief of the English daily Asian Age, was also accused of destroying evidence.

But, seven years after her arrest, some of which was spent behind bars, she and another suspect were acquitted.

Chhota Rajan, who headed one of Mumbai's crime syndicates, was given the life sentence for orchestrating Mr Dey's murder.

Ms Vora went on to write a memoir, which recounts her time in prison as well as court hearings and her experience as a journalist.

After producers acquired the rights to the memoir, they approached director Hansal Mehta to adapt it for the screen, reported Forbes.

He roped in screenwriter Mrunmayee Lagoo and journalist Deepu Sebastian Edmond, who interviewed newsroom staff, lawyers, policemen and prison wardens for the story.

Filming began in January 2022.

"We all are grappling with similar issues of freedom of press, human rights and conditions with regard to our politics," Mehta said of the possible global resonance of Scoop.

"This nexus and unholy alliances are making our world such a vulnerable place, beyond the borders of this country."

Lagoo said: "I had never explored the world of journalism before, so it was a great challenge. It was very interesting to dig into a new world, understand how it works and figure out the dynamics.

"In real life, there were a lot of speculation and theories around this case. As writers, we wanted to at least put forth a couple of theories, blend what was real and then fictionalise for cinematic effect."

The series is marked by several sprawling sets - including the Byculla Prison and the Eastern Age newsroom.

"These are distinct spaces. There is a certain kinetic energy in the newsroom, with the anxiety and nervousness in the race against time. And then time comes to a standstill in the prison," said Mehta.

"Time just doesn't move. You're in the same clothes, in the same space, with the same people, day in and day out. I wanted to make that hyper-realistic in the way it's treated and lit up. I wanted the light to hit people."

Indo-Asian News Service