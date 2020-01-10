Self-criticism helps Kriti grow

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut five years ago with Heropanti and since then has not looked back. Last year, she featured in the biggie Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar and also starred in the superhit Lukka Chuppi opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Panipat and Arjun Patiala, her other two films last year, may have fared below expectations, but her performances in these films were applauded.

Kriti feels she is evolving as an actor. "I have definitely evolved as an actor over the years," she told IANS. "I had no training and I don't have a film background. Whatever I have learnt is on the job.

"My acting process is very organic and spontaneous but it does require a bit of homework. There's no fixed formula. One should be able to understand his or her craft better and figure out what's working and what's not. Or one needs to think of how else you can surprise the audience. All these things keep me growing."

Kriti also believes in analysing her work. "When it comes to my performances, I am very critical. I analyse what went wrong or right. I feel the day I really get happy or satisfied, then my mind will become stagnant. That's what I don't want.

"I have learnt from mistakes and, by doing this, I feel I have broadened my horizon. Now I look at things from a different perspective."

The 29-year-old is also now open to doing more risky and challenging roles. This realisation came to her after portraying the role of Parvati Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat.

"Roles like Parvati Bai encourage you and give you the confidence to do something different," said Kriti. "It was not easy for me to essay that character because it was based on a real person who is an important figure of our history.

"I am fortunate that I got the chance to do that role and I feel I am more confident to take risks now and surprise people and myself too."

This year, Kriti is all set to woo her fans with roles she has never done before. She will be playing a surrogate mother in Mimi and is also a part of Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey.

Indo-Asian News Service