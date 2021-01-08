Sen and sensibility

Renee Sen could be just another 21-year-old artiste who has made her debut with a 15-minute short film, but her wisdom and confidence make you do a double take.

She sounds supremely upbeat about taking on the world with her craft.

Those traits aren't surprising when you know that guiding Renee is her mother Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994 and Bollywood star.

Renee's rendezvous with the camera starts with Suttabaazi, a strong and relatable story helmed by new director Kabeer Khurana. The film will be released this month.

"Suttabaazi is a relatable story for every household," said Renee, adding: "The simplicity with which an important message is being conveyed of not seeking validation from the outside world is what truly attracted me.

"I hope everyone relates to this because it is so close to my heart."

It's an unusual launch for Sushmita's daughter: A digital release, not backed by any big Bollywood production house, and everyone involved is under the age of 25.

"Everything I am doing is based on the fact that I want to be independent, because my mother has always encouraged that," said Renee. "If that means setting an example, then I couldn't be happier.

"But I am not consciously trying to do things differently. I am just lucky and blessed that everything is falling into place, however independently I am doing it.

"I am doing it step by step. It is not a conscious decision to set an example. Suttabaazi is a beautiful film and I am lucky to be a part of it."

Renee's independence is a reminder of Sushmita's individuality. In 2000, Sushmita was one of the first mainstream Bollywood actors to have adopted a daughter - Renee. She adopted Alisah in 2010.

For the last few years, she has been living with Kashmiri model Rohman Shawl, who she met on Instagram.

Will an association with the big banners happen soon? "I truly believe that a big launch will happen, but with time when I am more prepared," said Renee. "Right now I am taking it slowly."

With star kids being in the limelight from a young age, it isn't surprising to hear about them losing focus. When questioned, Renee revealed she always has her eyes on the prize.

"I can only stay focused if I am grounded," she said. "My mother reminds me to stay grounded, to keep my head on my shoulders and work hard. That is the only advice and simplest advice which I feel will help me build and sustain my career as an individual.

"So, I don't want to lose my sense of self. I will stay grounded and work hard. The rest is up to God.

"To me, Sushmita Sen is my mother and I am aware of the privileges. I am very blessed that I am her daughter but at the end of the day she is my maa.

"I, along with my sister, am being raised to be strong and to have an identity of my own. She is teaching us the values she wants us to have, and I feel like I am learning from the best but, most importantly, she is my maa and I love her the most."

Renee revealed that she wanted to be an actor since she went on the sets of her mother's films, such as Main Hoon Na (2004) and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005). However, she took the passion seriously only during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"I started serious preparation during lockdown," said Renee. "That is when I actually got time to sit with myself, assess what I wanted to do and take the necessary steps to achieve my goals and my dreams. "

Sushmita became the first Indian to wear the Miss Universe crown. Since then she has become an iconic figure in the fashion world.

Did fashion ever entice Renee?

"Walking the ramp does excite me. I do love getting ready. I love beautiful outfits," she said.

"So, yes, if I am asked, I would not say no. I am open to that opportunity as well."

Indo-Asian News Service

