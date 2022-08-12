Sethupathi rakes in big bucks being bad

Vijay Sethupathi (right) is undoubtedly the busiest actor - not only in Tamil cinema, but also across India.

After the tremendous success of his films Master and Vikram, in which he played drug lord Sandhanam alongside Kamal Haasan, Sethupathi has become the most sought-after villain in south Indian and Bollywood films. He signed to play the villain in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, directed by Atlee, for a whopping Rs30 crore ($5.2 million).

He has also signed for Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun for Rs25 crore, with industry sources saying he agreed to that sum only because director Sukumar introduced him to Telugu cinema through the rom-com Uppena.

Similarly, for Nandamuri Bala Krishna's upcoming biggie VJS, Sethupathi has been roped in for a salary of Rs25 crore.

These add up to a cool Rs80 crore at half the time he would have needed to clock playing the lead role in a film to earn that amount, reported India Glitz.

Also heard through the grapevine is that another big Bollywood hero and a leading director are keen to have Sethupathi in their next mega project and talks have begun. For sure they will have to pay him at least Rs30 crore.

If that takes off, the Tamil actor will pocket Rs110 crore this year.

He was reportedly paid Rs10 crore each for Uppena and Master, and Rs15 crore for Vikram last year.

Sethupathi is also acting alongside Shahid Kapoor, Raashi Khanna and Regina Cassandra in a pan-Indian web series directed by Raj and DK of Family Man fame.

His other works include Merry Christmas, Hindi film Gandhi Talks, Vetrimaaran-directed Viduthalai and a new Tamil project helmed by H. Vinoth.

Sethupathi was initially supposed to play Aamir Khan's best friend in Laal Singh Chadha. But he reportedly pulled out as he did not have the time.

The role eventually went to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who told Bollywood entertainment website Koimoi: "Honestly I am not really sure what happened with Vijay. They just told me that dates were a problem and nothing more than that.

"But from what I understand, when Vijay was supposed to play the character, they were going to make him a Tamil-speaking boy travelling up North and this whole chemistry. But with me, it became a Telugu-speaking boy because I am from Telangana."

Chaitanya also touched on the comparisons people made of him with Sethupathi.

"In terms of comparison, each actor is very, very different," said Chaitanya.

"The approach is different, the personality is different, the sort of creative expression is different.

"I look up to Vijay a lot, I am a huge fan of his work. He is fantastic, even in the last film I saw - Vikram. I really enjoyed his role.

"So that worry was never there. He is seen for what he is and I am seen for what I am."

Indo-Asian News Service