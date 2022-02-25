Shah Rukh back in action

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up for the eagerly-awaited action entertainer Pathan and multiple sources confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that shooting of this visual spectacle, produced by Aditya Chopra, is set to start in Mumbai later this month.

After about a week's shoot in the city, Shah Rukh and Deepika will head to Spain to film adrenaline-pumping sequences and a song.

A trade source told the website: "It's game time for Team Pathan as Shah Rukh Khan begins shooting at YRF Studios with his co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

"Director Siddharth Anand has grand plans for Pathan and he wanted to do a strategic outdoor schedule in Spain to add to the visual delight of the film for audiences to enjoy."

Shah Rukh also resumed shooting for filmmaker Atlee's action-packed as-yet-untitled drama at Film City Studios in Mumbai on Monday.

He is reportedly playing a double role in the film and had taken a break for five months to resolve some personal issues, including the arrest of his son Aryan in a drug case.

A trade source told Pinkvilla: "Atlee's movie is one of the hottest movies of the year. A huge set has been put up in Film City Studios, where Atlee, Shah Rukh, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra will be shooting certain crucial action and dramatic portions of the movie.

"It's a brief schedule as SRK will fly off to Spain after that for Pathan."

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Atlee's movie will see Shah Rukh playing a double role.

"Shah Rukh Khan will be doing a double role again after Duplicate and Don - but with a difference," a source told Pinkvilla. "It will revolve around a father and son's relationship and their love conflicted by what they do.

"While one Shah Rukh plays a gangster, the other is his father, a senior intelligence agency agent who is on a mission to catch him."

Shah Rukh will sport prosthetics for the father's role - something like what Kamal Haasan did for Indian (1996).

Shah Rukh was also a viral hit this week, after many went gaga over a photo in which he sports a salt-and-pepper look and is dressed in a black tuxedo. Several fans referred to it as his "new look".

But it was soon declared morphed after celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared the original photo on Instagram and captioned the post: "Be yourself, because an original is worth more than a copy."

Indo-Asian News Service