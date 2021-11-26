Shah Rukh may take legal action over son's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan arriving at Arthur Road Jail last month to meet his son Aryan who was then held there. PHOTO: IANS

Fans and friends are waiting for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to break his silence, after his son Aryan was released on bail in a drugs case.

The Bombay High Court said that no "positive evidence... to commit unlawful acts" was found against Aryan and the other accused - as alleged by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

According to reports, Shah Rukh's legal team has now advised him to take legal action against NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who was the lead investigator in the drugs case, and others who "falsely" accused Aryan due to which the boy had to spend more than three weeks in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

A close friend of the actor told entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama: "Shah Rukh is strongly being advised retaliatory legal action against those who put Aryan behind bars. So, yes, there is likely to be some unforeseen developments in the case."

After Aryan was released on bail on Oct 28, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter and asked: "So Aryan Khan is and was innocent says Bombay High Court. Who compensates for what he went through, his family went through?"

The drugs case itself has taken an interesting turn with the Bombay High Court ruling that "merely because Aryan Khan and (co-accused) Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling in the same cruise (ship), that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them".

The court also said that the alleged confessional statements recorded by the investigating officers are not valid and hence the NCB must not rely on them.

On Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil indicated that the Mumbai Police would probe if the NCB raid on the cruise ship, where the drugs were allegedly found, was "fake" or not.

The case is also making news due to the alleged procedural irregularities by the NCB.

Mr Wankhede has also been in the eye of the storm after serious accusations like extortion were levelled against him by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and NCB witness Prabhakar Sail.

According to ANI, the NCB is planning to appeal to the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's bail order.

The report further said that its officers are seeking legal opinion in the matter after examining the bail order.

According to the bail conditions, Aryan is required to appear before the NCB office in south Mumbai every Friday.

He also has been directed not to leave India without permission from the trial court and to inform the NCB if he intends to leave Mumbai.

