Shah Rukh, Priyanka honour frontline workers

Lady Gaga performing during the "One World: Together At Home" concert; (right) Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. PHOTO: AFP

Indian superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra joined Lady Gaga's star-studded "One World: Together at Home" to celebrate healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic and urged everyone to stay strong during the health crisis.

More than 70 artistes and celebrities from across the world joined the concert last Saturday to honour the frontline workers.

The virtual concert, organised by the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen, was hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

It included performances and appearances by Taylor Swift, Elton John, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney.

Shah Rukh opened up about the coronavirus outbreak in India and delved into the plight faced by the people.

"India is facing one of its greatest challenges in our history. With a population of over a billion citizens, the strength of Covid-19 (sic) is bound to have a negative impact on the country. Like it is impacting the rest of the world too," the Bollywood actor said in a video clip.

"Battling this crisis is going to take its toll, and this is the time to take action. Right now, I'm working with a team of people to provide protective equipment, quarantine centres, food and essentials to patients, hospitals and homes. But to beat this worldwide pandemic, the world must come together."

He continued: "So find out how you can contact world and private sector leaders and ask them to continue to contribute to WHO's Solidarity Response Fun, so they can help to continue the hardest of areas (sic) and people who desperately need it. India, planet Earth, we are one world. I love you, stay strong."

Priyanka, who is a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, spoke on the challenges faced by the refugee camps all over the world.

"I have witnessed first hand the overcrowded and unlivable conditions in refugee camps. The camps need healthcare, clean water and sanitation to stand through (sic) the pandemic," said the Indian actress.

Indo-Asian News Service

