Shah Rukh's drastic transformation revealed in leaked photos

New photos have emerged from the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan in Spain.

These show the drastic physical transformation the Bollywood actor has undergone for the movie.

One of the photos that surfaced on social media shows him with eight-pack abs and long hair (right). He is seen shirtless and wearing green cargo pants and holding on to a beam.

His look received a lot of compliments from his fans, who have been commenting with heart emojis.

"Damnnnn," one wrote, adding fire emojis. Another commented: "At least this man's got natural abs. That's why he is the king. Huge respect."

Another social media user said: "Too much hotness in a frame to handle, isn't it? Shah Rukh Khan at 56 is truly ageing like fine wine!"

Other photos showed Shah Rukh in a white shirt, a long chain and sunglasses. He had his hair tied in a top knot. Another photo showed him wearing a face mask, jacket and woollen cap.

A photo of actress Deepika Padukone from the shoot has also emerged. Her hair is styled in beachy waves and she is wrapped in an orange jacket.

The photos come amid an India Today report that Shah Rukh will be documenting his makeover for Pathan in a behind-the-scenes video series.

A source said: "Shah Rukh has been documenting his physical transition and how he has put on muscles for his role in Pathan.

"In Pathan, you will see him in a well-chiselled look and he will be releasing the series closer to the film's release."

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Pathan, which is gearing up for a release on Jan 25 next year, will mark his first film in five years.

Director Siddharth Anand said there is a lot of pressure and responsibility on him to deliver a "cracking product" since it stars Shah Rukh as the lead.

The Pathan teaser, released earlier this month, showed Deepika and actor John Abraham introducing Shah Rukh's character in the film as a man on a mission.

He walks out of the shadows in a white shirt and long hair, and talks about his love for the country.

The Shah Rukh social media drought has obviously ended because on Tuesday the actor announced the launch of SRK+.

"Something is going to happen in the world of OTT," the actor posted, referencing the title of his hit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Excitement levels online are at maximum as fans are thrilled that Shah Rukh's dominion will now extend to streaming as well.

"King Khan will rule over OTT now," read one thrilled comment on his post.

Shah Rukh's post received support from his friend-turned-enemy-turned-friend Salman Khan, who revealed that SRK+ is an app.

Bollywood star Salman retweeted the Shah Rukh's post, adding: "The party is on you today. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap later revealed in a tweet that he will be collaborating on SRK+: "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+."

Indo-Asian News Service