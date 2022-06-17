Mahima laughs through tears

Actress Mahima Chaudhary, who has opened up about battling breast cancer, joined veteran actor Anupam Kher for a photoshoot recently.

She was seen crying, smiling and laughing as she spoke about her battle with cancer.

Mahima is currently shooting for her comeback film The Signature, co-starring Anupam.

Shakti Kapoor in denial over son's drug use

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor (far right) says "it's not possible" that his son Siddhanth was caught consuming drugs in Benguluru.

The city police arrested Siddhanth, 37, and four others on Sunday night during a raid at The Park hotel.

According to the police, Siddhanth, a Bollywood actor and assistant director and brother of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, was the deejay at a party in the hotel.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Subramanyeshwar Rao said: "There were more than 100 people at the party and some of them escaped. The police managed to catch 35 people and subjected them to medical examinations.

"Urine tests of five of those caught confirmed drug consumption. Siddhanth was among them."

Soori denies links to educational trust ad

Tamil actor Soori said he had nothing to do with an advertisement on social media that claimed he was running an educational trust to help poor students.

"The picture you see in the ad was shot at an event I was at," he said.

"They designed the ad using that picture.

"We have asked those who put out the ad to retract it.

"Legal action will be initiated against those who don't heed the warning."

Chhavi proud to be a cancer survivor

TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who recently underwent surgery for breast cancer, proudly flaunts her scar on Instagram.

"Scars. You can see the ones on the body, but you'll never see the ones etched on the bearer's soul," she wrote alongside the photo.

"They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars? That would be tampering with evidence!"

Rana criticised for playing small role

The lead male star in the Telugu film Virata Parvam, Rana Daggubati, said he was criticised for playing just a small role in the film.

"People have asked me why I'm doing this movie instead of some action picture," he said.

"Generally, heroes make films for the enjoyment of their fans and applause.

"However, if you are looking for an honest movie line between applause, this is the film for you."

Rana added that the period action drama Virata Parvam, which will release on June 17, is totally a Sai Pallavi show.

"Sai Pallavi is an exceptional performer," he said.

"It's possible to find another actor who can play my role in the film, but no one else could have done what Sai Pallavi did."

Esha acts to satisfy either pocket or soul

Esha Gupta, who recently appeared in the Web series Aashram 3, says her parameters for choosing roles has changed.

"I started my independent life at a very young age," the actress told IANS.

"When I was a student, I worked in a cafe to earn pocket money. But now, after all these years, I have set a parameter.

"My acting projects have to satisfy either my pocket or my soul."

Sriya says Suzhal - The Vortex is for all

Sriya Reddy, who plays a cop called Regina in Suzhal - The Vortex, believes the Tamil investigative web series is going to make history in many ways.

"It is the first Tamil original series on OTT (over-the-top media service) to have such a reach, across 240 countries and territories in over 30 languages," said the actress.

"The content is so tight and relatable that people all over the world will enjoy it."