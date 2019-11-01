'She wanted to fly, I let her fly'

February 1, 2003 was a sad day for every Indian who was watching the return of the American space shuttle Columbia.

It disintegrated over Texas during re-entry into the earth's atmosphere.

The disaster killed the seven crew members, including Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian in space. Sixteen years later, her father Banarasi Lal Chawla said his daughter was an angel who came to inspire many before she flew away to find her "space" among the stars.

After watching the documentary on his daughter Dreams That Touched The Sky, which was screened at the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival earlier this week, he told IANS: "I think she came to this world with some blessings of the Almighty.

"She was different and she was special from her childhood. As a father, all I did was not to clip her wings. She wanted to fly, I just let her fly.

"She came, conquered and flew away after inspiring many lives. She was one of those girls who excelled in everything that she did, every job that she tried."

According to her father, Kalpana, who hailed from the town of Karnal in Haryana, was keen to fly since her childhood.

She took her first flight aged four when he took her to the Karnal Flying Club.

"She wasn't a naughty child but she was not overly studious either," said Chawla.

"Kalpana was very curious, sincere and very focused. In school, she was not the first in class but she was very serious about her studies.

"What her mother and I used to wonder is why she never flaunted her achievements. She won so many prestigious awards but never exhibited them in her house."

The documentary will be aired on National Geography channel.

Indo-Asian News Service