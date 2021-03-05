Shed the lockdown kilos

Scores of people have gained weight during the Covid-19 pandemic, largely due to long work-from-home hours, a sedentary lifestyle, less sleep, unhealthy diet and overeating.

The fact that gyms were closed for many months didn't help either. Many people struggled to stick to their fitness routines.

"Weight gain happens when your daily calorie intake is very high," said Dr Kiran Rukadikar, founder of Indian company DietQueen. "People were not used to consuming food in large quantities.

"Eating is a mood elevator and stress reliever. The more you eat, the happier you become. But it will cause you more health problems. Now that the pandemic is seemingly under control, it's our duty to take care of our health."

Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, bariatric surgeon at the Apollo Spectra hospital in Delhi, suggests a few weight-loss strategies:

Walk around at home

If you are required to talk on the phone at home, then try to walk around while doing so.

Exercise at home. You can do activities such as aerobics, weight training and Zumba.

Try to de-stress

Stress can lead to weight gain. So, it is important to calm down.

Improve your resilience.

Try to motivate and support yourself when a challenging situation arises.

You can de-stress by opting for yoga and meditation. Also try breathing exercises.

Do what you like to calm down - listen to music, dance, cook or tend to plants.

Maintain a list of things that you need to eat

Write down whatever you eat, how much oil you use or what you had as snacks. It is essential to avoid binge or emotional eating.

Plan what you will have for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

If you get midnight cravings, indulge in healthy options such as yogurt, crackers and water.

Limit junk, spicy, oily and processed food. Set proper meal timings. Do not eat dinner late and then sleep immediately.

Eat in moderation. Reduce high-calorie fried foods and sweets.

Portion control is equally important. Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables to stay hale and hearty.

Indo-Asian News Service