Kamya wears own jewellery to add authenticity to onscreen character

Kamya Panjabi is very fond of bringing a personal touch to her characters, including wearing special jewellery in the TV show Sanjog.

"I got very excited when I learnt about my onscreen avatar Gauri," said the actress.

"I bought oxidised rings, nose pins, necklaces and other pieces that would suit the character.

"I wore my own jewellery along with those provided by the show's stylist in order to bring out Gauri's authentic side."

Gaurav enjoys playing the role of Kapil Sharma's mother-in-law

Comedian Gaurav Dubey enjoys the change in playing Kapil Sharma's mother-in-law Roopmati in the popular The Kapil Sharma Show.

"Previously, I played loud and energetic characters," he said.

"This character is very subtle in behaviour and very sweet in nature. The character has been sketched brilliantly by the team."

Ramya finds new passion in shooting

Bigg Boss participant and Tamil actress Ramya Pandian, known for her work in critically acclaimed films like Joker, has uncovered a new passion.

She posted on Instagram a series of photos of herself at the Royal Pudukkottai Sports Club in Tiruchirappalli and wrote: "There's nothing like being taken by surprise. Last weekend, I unlocked a new passion, thanks to (producer) Rajsekar Pandian.

"Thank you for having me at the range, teaching and motivating me. My first time with a gun - Antolio Zoli, 175th anniversary edition, one of only a hundred of such guns in the world. It's been a wonderful experience and this chapter will continue in Chennai."

Shehnaaz wants Thor's attention

Shehnaaz Gill's new gym avatar in a recent video has something to do with Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

The actress and former Bigg Boss 13 sensation, who is smitten by Thor, the Norse god played by Hemsworth in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, said: "I wish Thor would give some attention to this Kaur so that I can work out like Natalie Portman."

Portman plays Jane Foster, the love interest of Thor in the movie.

Simbu loses and gains weight for teenage boy role

Tamil actor Silambarasan, lovingly called Simbu by fans, challenged herself to play the role of a 19-year-old boy (right) for director Gautham Vasudev Menon's action entertainer Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu.

The 39-year-old, who plays the lead character Muthu, said: "I lost weight as I wanted to make use of a wonderful opportunity to make something distinctly unique.

"I sport three different looks and first lost a lot of weight to play a 19-year-old. Then I had to put on 3kg to get the second look and 3kg more for the third."

Intense training prepares Sonal for cop role

Sonal Chauhan has transformed into India's very own Lara Croft.

The actress plays an Interpol officer in Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming film The Ghost and underwent intense training to perfect the role.

IANS reported that she worked on her fitness and flexibility for the high-octane stunts and put in hours of practice at the shooting range.

Yash's Rocky Bhai haircut rules saloons

Yash's Rocky Bhai haircut and beard from the hit movie KGF 2 is the rage in saloons across India.

"Customers are often asking for it," said salon owner Rameshwar Sen in Malviya Nagar, Jaipur.

"This kind of craze for a star's hairstyle was seen only for Amitabh Bachchan's cut, which was famous in the '70s."