Shilpa breaks silence after husband gets bail

Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared a message on Instagram Stories, a few hours after her husband Raj Kundra was allowed bail in the porn case in which he was arrested.

The Bollywood star's message was about "beautiful things" that follow a "bad storm".

"Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm," the quote read and was attributed to public figure Roger Lee.

A magistrate's court in Mumbai granted bail to Kundra, a key accused in a pornographic films case in which he was arrested two months ago. The magistrate allowed his bail application on furnishing a bond of Rs50,000 ($917).

He was arrested by the Mumbai police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Shilpa visited the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to seek divine blessings last week.

Photos and videos showed her taking the journey to the shrine on a horse. She even interacted with other devotees there.

The actress has not directly spoken about the case or her husband since his arrest, except when she shared her statement on the matter on social media:

"My stand… I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.

"Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity, 'Never complain, never explain'. All I will say is, as it's an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary."

Shilpa has made strong statements since then, right from asking netizens to not target her latest movie and hitting out at the "unwarranted aspersions" cast on her. At other times, she has also put out some cryptic messages amid the ongoing investigation into the case.

Last Saturday, Shilpa shared an Instagram story that spoke about "bad decisions" and "new endings".

She shared a photo of a page from a book that included a quote by American writer and editor Carl Bard which read: "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."

It also featured a note about making "mistakes" and "bad decisions" and how it could have been avoided by being "smarter, more patient or just nicer".

However, it is not possible to change the past how much one tries, it stated.

It mentioned that what was possible was moving on by making better decisions and avoiding the old mistakes. It spoke of reinventing oneself and looking at not the past but making the future what one wished for.

After taking a brief break from work following Kundra's arrest, Shilpa is once again busy judging the dance reality show Super Dancer 4, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

She was recently seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 and her next film will be Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

She appeared on an episode of Super Dancer dressed in a purple tie and dye sari with front slit that raised the hotness quotient.

Shilpa accessorised the look with a nose ring, a pair of extra long silver earrings, a set of silver bangles and finger rings.

Indo-Asian News Service

"Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm."

- Actress Shilpa Shetty (left) quoting public figure Roger Lee