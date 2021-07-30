Shilpa, husband fight over porn case

(Left) Shilpa and Raj Kundra in happier times. (Above) Kundra after his arrest. PHOTOS: IANS

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty fought with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, during a Crime Branch raid at their home.

Mumbai Police sources told ANI on Monday that she burst into tears during the argument and the Crime Branch team had to step in to calm her down. She also told the cops that she did not know of his actions.

Kundra was arrested last week in connection with a porn racket and is currently in police custody. He is allegedly involved in the production and streaming of pornographic content through an app called HotShots.

According to the police sources, Shilpa was also questioned when the Crime Branch conducted a raid at Kundra's Mumbai home.

"Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation," a police source said. "She and Kundra had a huge argument and she shouted and asked him what was the need to do such a thing.

"Shilpa also told him that his actions resulted not only in the family name being besmirched but also cancellation of endorsements and financial losses. She asked him why there was a need to do such things when they have a standing in society.

"The Crime Branch team had to intervene and pacify the actress."

The source added that Shilpa tearfully told the police that she was not aware of the contents of Kundra's app.

On Wednesday, in a huge setback to Kundra, a Mumbai court refused to grant him and business partner Ryan Thorpe bail in the porn case.

Kundra, who was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai Police, will remain in judicial custody till Aug 10, as granted by the court on Tuesday.

Kundra and Shilpa and their company Viaan Industries were also hit with a Rs3 lakh ($5,467) penalty by market regulator SEBI for contravening insider trading rules.

They were fined for a three-year delay in the disclosure of an allotment of preferential shares.

Mumbai Police also lodged another first information report (FIR) based on a complaint by a female actor, who alleged she was forced to shoot porn for the HotShots app.

The FIR was lodged at Malvani police station on Tuesday against three producers from Raj Kundra's company and actress Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail in connection to the porn case filed against Kundra.

The latest case will be transferred to the Property Cell for investigation.

The Crime Branch on Tuesday informed a magistrate's court that they have found the details of revenue and payments of the HotShots app from the mobile and MacBook chats between Kundra and Thorpe.

The police added that Kundra earned at least Rs1.17 crore between August and December last year from his business of production and online distribution of porn films.

Kundra had plans to sell 119 adult films to a person for US$1.2 million ($1.6 million), the police had claimed during an earlier remand hearing.

According to Mumbai Police sources, Kundra feared arrest and tried to cover his tracks.

"Kundra changed his phone in March so that no data can be recovered. When Crime Branch officials asked him about his old phone, he told them he threw it away. Police believe that the old phone contains many important pieces of evidence and is looking for it," a source said.

A financial auditor, appointed by the Crime Branch, is investigating Kundra and Shilpa's funds.

"In the investigation, the Crime Branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa and Kundra. The Crime Branch suspects that the earnings from HotShots and Bolly Fame apps used to go into this account," said a source, adding that there is an investigation into whether the money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoins.

Nine people have been arrested in the case. Four employees of Kundra have turned witnesses against him and have reportedly told the police that they were asked to delete porn clips.

The employees reportedly said the clips were uploaded from HotShots.

The app, according to the police, was removed from Google Play Store for Android phones and Apple's App Store, so Kundra "activated Plan B" and launched another app, Bolly Fame.

