Short films with Singapore lockdown themes

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

The Covid-19 circuit-breaker period formed the backdrop for Singapore-based Tanuj Khosla to write scripts for two short films which are now being streamed on popular over-the-top (OTT) channels.

"Both Buddy (streaming on Disney+Hotstar) and Slapped (MX Players) were written by me during the height of the circuit breaker in Singapore," said the Singapore permanent resident, who works as an investment professional in the fund management industry.

"I took about 30 minutes to write each. Both ideas came to me while I was biking at Marina Barrage."

Sacrifice, another short film for which he wrote the script in the first quarter of last year in Singapore, is also streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Buddy is part of an anthology of short films titled Lockdown Horror streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

It tells the story of a young girl staying alone in a big city who calls her colleague for help when her dog dies unexpectedly.

Slapped is a short film about a physically abused young woman in an incompatible arranged marriage.

The Sacrifice is about a celebrity stand-up comic couple who deal with the baggage of their past as well as their upcoming shows with only one script between them.

"In all three films there is a twist at the end," said Tanuj, who came to Singapore in 2008 to do his Master of Business Administration at Nanyang Technological University and stayed on.

"The viewer realises that things or people are not what they seem."

Buddy and Slapped were shot in Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively at the peak of the Covid-19 lockdown in India.

"All the shooting was done remotely with no cast or crew leaving their homes," said Tanuj, 36, who has been writing short stories, poems and songs since childhood.

"It took over 20 hours to shoot the films which are less than 10 minutes in length. The directors were giving instructions on acting and camera (or mobile phone) placement on Zoom.

"The directors and I discussed the screenplay and dialogues before the shoot. So we were on the same page."

The Sacrifice was shot in Singapore last year. It has Singapore-based actress Renita Kapoor and Bollywood actor Shishir Sharma as the cast.

"I write whenever I can," said Tanuj, who also writes for theatre.

"Writing is like breathing to me. I write for about 30 minutes on most days."

Plays for which he wrote scripts have been performed in Toronto, Chicago, Dubai, New Delhi and Mumbai.

In 2018, he was given the Most Short Plays Performed By A Playwright Performed Consecutively award by both the Singapore Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

Twelve of his works were performed back to back between May 10 and 13 in 2018 by the Sawitri Theatre Group in Toronto.

