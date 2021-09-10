Sidharth's death leaves young actors shaken

Sidharth Shukla's (right) sudden death in the prime of his life and at the peak of his TV career have left young actors shaken.

"I don't think that words can ever portray the pain each one of us felt when we heard about Sidharth's untimely demise," said Himansh Kohli, 31, who is best known for his role as Raghav Oberoi in the Hindi soap opera Humse Hai Life.

"I did not know him personally, but still, deep down, I'm deeply affected.

"His death has made me rethink our obsession with long-term planning. We need to invest in today more than in tomorrow."

Sidharth, best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, died on Sept 2 at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack. He was 40.

"I am really heartbroken," said noted TV actor Ronit Roy. "He had a great career ahead of him.

"The unconditional love that his fans showered upon him in the last few years was truly phenomenal. He was in a great position to build on the goodwill he enjoyed and it would have been so lovely to see him scale greater heights.

"I didn't know him well personally, but even then it breaks my heart to see such a lovely, hard-working and talented young man going so soon. He had a really bright future."

On Monday, Sidharth's family - mother and two sisters - thanked "everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey" for their support and asked for privacy to grieve.

"It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever," the family's statement read.

They also thanked the Mumbai Police for "their sensitivity and compassion".

The appeal for privacy follows the criticism of the media coverage of Sidharth's cremation last week.

Several Bollywood celebrities denounced the cameramen and photographers for their intrusive coverage.

Sidharth's friend and fellow Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill was surrounded by cameras despite being in a visibly emotional state.

A video surfaced on social media showing how Shehnaaz and her brother Shehbaaz are followed and pushed around as a crying Shehnaaz runs after Sidharth's hearse at the Oshiwara crematorium.

"My heart goes out to Shehnaaz, the poor girl looks completely broken," commented actress Zareen Khan.

"At such a sensitive time, the media should show a little empathy towards her rather than behaving like heartless robots.

"I saw videos where she's crying uncontrollably but the media is just pushing her and shoving cameras and mikes on her face for a byte for their benefit.

"The whole scenario is compelling and heartbreaking! When did humans turn so heartless?"

Shehnaaz was the second runner-up when Sidharth won Bigg Boss 13. The duo were very close but they never officially acknowledged being a couple on the show and even after it concluded.

