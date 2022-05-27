SIFAS launches Master Series

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

The Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) has launched The Master Series, a monthly showcase of Indian music, dance, visual arts and theatre featuring the best of its talents.

Presented by SIFAS Productions, an independent production and performance arm of SIFAS, each event will stage a themed Indian art form with elements from other genres.

The ticketed series will kick off tomorrow with Kathambam - A Kaleidoscope of Melodies.

It will be performed by Guru Sushanth Parambath (composer and lead vocals), Dr Tony Makarome (double bass), Guru Mihir Kundu (tabla), Guru Prakash Gopalakrishnan (keyboard), Isuru Wijesoma (lead and rhythm guitar), Jeffrey Tan Wei Yang (violin) Guru K.R. Vighneshwaran (kanjira) and Guru Janaki Sadagopan, Guru Nishanthie Jeganathan and Ayyakannu Akshaya (backup vocals).

Staged at the new SIFAS Annexe at the historic Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hall, this musical soiree is a colourful journey of love, sympathy, empathy, anger, mercy and devotion - told through ancient poetry interspersed with folk and Western music.

SIFAS, a 73-year-old non-profit pioneer institution of classical Indian music, dance and visual arts in Singapore, has a pan-Indian curriculum of 18 disciplines.

SIFAS Productions was formed to promote the development of artistic talents and to create and present productions of a wide range of Indian classical arts forms.

It will work with leading local and international partners to produce and stage original productions that have an international appeal.

The productions will include the less represented, such as the specially-abled and silver generation, providing avenues for artistic appreciation and improved mental health.

"The Master Series is an invitation for everyone to experience live classical Indian arts programmes with a re-imagined lens," said Ms Menaka Gopalan, SIFAS executive director.

"The performances will delve deeper into the sources of inspiration from literature, poetry, language, history, movement and form.

"Our creative directors, composers, choreographers and artistes will present unique and original works of art, along with innovative production design.

"Not only will this serve as a platform for artistes to perform and promote Indian arts, but it is also an opportunity to strengthen collaborations across genres, cultures and communities."

"SIFAS Productions aims to be a prestigious platform representing societal integration and harmony."

