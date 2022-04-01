SIFAS open house attracts 400

Nearly 400 people, including more than 200 children, attended the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society's (SIFAS) open house over March 19 and 20 at its Campus and Annexe in Little India.

They experienced the 18 disciplines taught at the 73-year-old non-profit institute, which champions Indian classical music, dance, visual arts and culture.

The visitors got a peek into the classes and training that go on at SIFAS. They also familiarised themselves with the new courses and met the teachers.

One big draw for the visitors was the chance to sign up for membership and join courses of their choice on the spot - with good benefits and rewards on offer.

But the biggest attraction for most parents and children was SIFAS' new curriculum for kids aged three to six, called Vikasa.

The weekly 21/2-hour programme allows children to experience different forms of art. The course content is curated and changed every two months so that all the disciplines are covered.

The young visitors enjoyed watching the shows and taking part in the arts and crafts workshops.

For first-timers, the principal attraction was picking up an enriching form of art, music or dance. Visitors who were already pursuing one looked to take up another faculty.

"It was a great opportunity to explore what SIFAS had to offer," said Ms Saajidah Firdausi, who was already learning veena and kathak, and signed up for bharatanatyam classes. "There were so many options to choose from."

Ms Shamini Manogaran, who was already learning veena and added kathak to her repertoire, said: "The SIFAS open house was very well-organised, with staff and volunteers on hand for directions and guidance.

"I also liked that the gurus were there to provide more information on the classes and examinations structure."

Following the open house, SIFAS expected more students to sign up for the classes and hired more full-time and part-time teachers, some of whom were local artists.

SIFAS will now have additional full-fledged disciplines such as Carnatic flute, semi-classical Carnatic, bhajans and ghazals.

"It was heartwarming to see the young, middle-aged and elderly walking into SIFAS to learn about the programmes and commit themselves to the pursuit of arts," said Mr K.V. Rao, SIFAS' president.

"The most redeeming fact is that it attracted entire families during these difficult times. We were most pleased to see people of other races also demonstrating keen interest during the open house.

"Beyond the promotion of the arts, it is good to see SIFAS serving as a platform for convergence and integration of communities through arts."