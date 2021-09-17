Simi's Thalaivii tweet offends fans

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MGR in the movie Thalaivii. PHOTOS: IANS

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MGR in the movie Thalaivii. PHOTOS: IANS

Fans have not taken kindly to Indian movie celebrity Simi Garewal's views that she does not support Kangana Ranaut's "radical comments".

Simi was one of several Bollywood stars who attended the special screening of Thalaivii in Mumbai last Friday. Kangana plays the lead role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actress J. Jayalalithaa in the film, which was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in theatres in India on Sept 10.

While praising Kangana for her performance, Simi tweeted: "Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayalThumbs up."

A Kangana fan immediately asked Simi why other actors are not associated with such observations, reported The Indian Express.

Shashi Notani tweeted: "Do we state same phrases everytime v watch movie. I haven't seen statements like we don't like Salmans personal life full of crimes, but Salman has done good job in movie (or) Sanjay Dutts links with underworld aint appreciated, but movie is good. Why special phrases for Kangana.?"

The tweet grabbed Kangana's eyeball and she tweeted: "Because Kangana is a nationalist."

Simi later replied: "I don't hate #Kangana Ranaut at all!! We've been friends for years. She has never harmed me. We've dined at each other's homes. We've always shared good vibes. But not the same views."

Thalaivii charts the journey of Jayalalithaa from a young actor to a political veteran in Tamil Nadu. Directed by A.L. Vijay and written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj and Jisshu Sengupta.

Simi had interviewed Ms Jayalalithaa in 1999 for her chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. On the show, Ms Jayalalithaa said that she wouldn't want a film about her life to be made, reported the Hindustan Times.

However, after Simi prodded her, Ms Jayalalithaa said Aishwarya Rai would be her choice for the role.

"I think Aishwarya would be very suitable to play me in my younger days," said Jayalalithaa. "But then to play me as I am now, or I'm likely to be in the future, I think it would be a little difficult."

Thalaivii is performing well at the theatres despite many being shut in the massive Maharashtra circuit.

The film also faced a blow since the Hindi version did not release in a few theatre chains across India.

According to Boxofficeindia.com, Thalaivii managed to collect Rs4.75 crore ($870,000) in its first weekend, with the Tamil version alone contributing Rs2.75 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Kangana naturally exulted at the success. Before Thalaivii's release, she had an ugly fight with theatre owners who raised questions over the short time gap between the film's theatrical and digital release.

"Great time for content makers," Kangana said. "Even before the release, we recovered the cost and after that all is bonus.

"Multiplexes can sulk and behave like big bullies and wait for the day they have to pay to get exclusive content like everyone else."

In another Instagram story, Kangana, who had earlier appealed to multiplexes to support Thalaivii, slammed the "movie mafia and fake feminists" for not appreciating the film that had the "courage to deliver in the face of the pandemic".

While some people, especially leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party in Tamil Nadu of which Ms Jayalalithaa was the head, complained that Thalaivii projects a twisted version of her life, the majority of the fans found the movie engaging with its well-stitched screenplay and glossy making.

The Indian Express' film reviewer Shubhra Gupta noted that Kangana aces Jayalalithaa's look.

"That J Jayalalitha's life was tailor-made for a movie, no one can dispute," he wrote. "And now, having watched Kangana play Jaya in Thalaivii with a perfectly-judged mixture of vulnerability and hauteur, there's no question that she owns the part.

"Would a Tamil leading lady, more conversant with the language and the body language, have done a better job? The question is now moot."

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, after watching the film at a private screening, called director Vijay and congratulated him and heaped praise on the acting of Kangana and Swami.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth had bitter and friendly moments with Ms Jayalalithaa.

Indo-Asian News Service

"I don't hate #KanganaRanaut at all!! We've been friends for years. She has never harmed me. We've dined at each other's homes. We've always shared good vibes. But not the same views."

- Simi Garewal (right)