Simple south dal

South Indian dal or Paruppu kadaiyal is a simple dal recipe made with minimum ingredients. It pairs well with rice, chapati and puri.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients: Toor dal: ½ cup Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Ghee: 2 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Green chillies: 2 Red chilli: 1 Small onions/shallots: 3 Curry leaves: Few Asafoetida: 2 pinches Water: As needed to cook dal Salt: As needed

Method: 1. Wash and pressure cook the toor dal with enough water. Add turmeric powder and a pinch of asafoetida while cooking. 2. Pressure cook for 3-4 whistles. 3. Once done, mash it well and add 3/4 cup to 1 cup of water to adjust the consistency. 4. Place ghee in a pan and add along the mustard seeds. 5. Add finely-chopped green chillies, a pinch of asafoedita, thinly-sliced onions, curry leaves and a red chilli. 6. Saute till the onions become translucent. 7. Add the cooked dal. 8. Mix well. 9. Let this boil for a minute. 10. Switch off the flame. 11. Serve paruppu kadaiyal with plain rice. 12. This goes well with chapati and puri too.

Notes: a) You can skip the onions. b) Toor dal can be replaced with yellow moong dal.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com