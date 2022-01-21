Singaporean Anjana joins Killing Eve cast

India-born Singporean actress Anjana Vasan, who featured in Spider-Man: Far From Home, has been newly cast in Season 4 of the BBC America action thriller series Killing Eve.

Season 4 will debut on Feb 27.

The series follows MI6 spy Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) as she chases down international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

Camille Cottin plays Helene, the top member of The Twelve, an organisation that hires assassins.

Anjana will play Pam, a young, new assassin in training whose work in the family funeral business granted her solace from her relationship with her bullying brother, reported Variety.

She is best known for starring in the Channel 4 sitcom We Are Lady Parts as Amina and has also appeared in Cyrano and Mogul Mowgli.

The riotous and stereotype-busting comedy We Are Lady Parts has received stellar reviews since it first aired in May last year.

The six-part musical centres on a fictional all-female, Muslim punk band called Lady Parts.

It sees goody-two-shoes microbiology PhD student Amina Hussein become their lead guitarist and become caught up between two different worlds.

The We Are Lady Parts cast are brilliant to watch and Anjana is outstanding as Amina.

She is actually no stranger to either music or acting - which makes her ideal for the role of Amina.

After moving to the United Kingdom to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, she started out in theatre, including acclaimed performances in A Midsummer's Dream, Summer And Smoke and A Doll's House.

According to IMDb, the actor-singer-songwriter then graduated to the screen. She has appeared in mainstream productions from Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) to Riz Ahmed's film Mogul Mowgli (2020).

It's on stage where Anjana also flexes her musical abilities. Last.fm describes the multi-faceted performer's style as "a heady mix of intuitive folk, raw blues, and quirky country".

In 2016, Anjana combined these talents to perform a bluesy tribute to Shakespeare's play As You Like It, in a short film for the British Council called Come To Me.

The actor has been vocal about Asian representation in both theatre and film.

"When I'm asked what my family make of what I do for a living, some people aren't convinced when I tell them that they're supportive. It doesn't fit into their stereotype of the unbending Asian parent," Anjana shared, via the Mogul Mowgli website.

"No one in my extended family (past or present) had ever pursued acting or singing professionally, and there is still a lot of societal anxiety over the idea of a woman in the arts. But people's views can evolve."

Cottin, the French actress most recently seen in Ridley Scott's House Of Gucci, has been promoted to a regular in Killing Eve, while the Royal Shakespeare Company's Robert Gilbert has also been included in the cast.

Gilbert will play Yusuf, a warm and charismatic ex-army bad boy who works to help Eve on her mission of revenge.

He recently appeared as Angus in The Tragedy Of Macbeth with other previous credits including Star Trek: Lower Decks and Ready Player One.

French actress Marie-Sophie Ferdane will now be a recurring guest star, reported Variety.

Indo-Asian News Service

