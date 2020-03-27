Singer with virus rapped

Singer Kanika Kapoor (left) with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at an event in Lucknow on March 13. PHOTO: IANS

Five days after sharing a health update on social media, singer Kanika Kapoor, who shot to fame with the Sunny Leone song Baby Doll, tested positive for Covid-19 a second time on Tuesday.

Her family had raised questions about her initial testing.

A day later, a man, who reportedly was in hiding from March 16 after attending a party with her, was also traced.

According to Republic News, entrepreneur Ojas Desai is currently in self-isolation in Mumbai after testing negative for Covid-19.

Kanika, who is being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, has been kept in isolation in a private room.

Professor R.K. Dhiman, the director of the hospital, said the Bollywood singer, who comes from a privileged background in Lucknow, had complained of bad treatment and felt "miserable" there.

According to reports in an Indian daily, she claimed that the food served to her was unhygienic and the room was unclean and infested with mosquitoes.

Prof Dhiman said: "Kanika Kapoor has been provided with the best that is possible in a hospital. She must cooperate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star in Lucknow."

Kanika's irresponsible behaviour in Lucknow on March 13, when she attended a party despite having travelled to the United Kingdom only a week before, has put as many as 260 people's lives in threat.

The 41-year-old reportedly hid her travel history and attended various social events in Lucknow. She was later confirmed positive for Covid-19.

All the people who came in contact with her, including political leaders Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh and parliamentarians Derek O'Brien and Anupriya Patel, are in quarantine.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Raje and her son, a Member of Parliament, tested negative.

Kanika reportedly met over 50 guests during the house-warming party of her maternal uncle at Kalpana Tower in Lucknow on March 13. Eleven members of his family have tested negative for Covid-19. The reports of 24 others who attended the party are awaited. The building has been evacuated and sanitised.

The Hotel Taj, where Kanika stayed for two days, has quarantined 11 of its employees who interacted with her.

"We are keeping close watch on their health and necessary checks are being done," said a hotel official.

Lucknow police are reportedly trying to trace all the 260 people Kanika came in contact with after her return to India from London.

They have booked her on charges of negligence for attending various social events in Lucknow despite being warned to isolate herself at home.

The first information report was lodged based on a complaint by the chief medical officer of Lucknow.

Kanika has denied the charges of negligence and claims she didn't flee the airport.

"They didn't ask me to quarantine. All these rumours are wrong," she said. "I find it comical that I escaped from an airport, why would I do that?

"It took two days to be tested and I had to chase the health authorities."

Bollywood personalities have mostly been guarded in reacting to the issue.

While singer Song Mahapatra blasted Kanika for her cavalier attitude, actress Sonam Kapoor came out in defence of Kanika.

"Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi," wrote Sonam on her Twitter account.

Actor Rishi Kapoor asked why the plush hotel that she was staying in didn't screen the guests.

"Think. She escaped unnoticed at the Delhi airport. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn't have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected!," he tweeted.

The hotel tweeted back: "At all our hotels, we have undertaken extensive precautionary measures including thermal screening of all guests, staff and vendors. At the time of check-in, her temperature was found to be normal. The safety and well being of our guests and associates are of paramount importance."

Kanika wrote a note on Instagram on how she detected the virus and her current situation.

She revealed that she had signs of the flu, and, when she got herself tested, the results showed positive for coronavirus.

She also said that she and her family are in complete quarantine and following medical advice.

But her words have not convinced many.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit labelled her a "criminal" and said: "Kanika Kapoor needs to be treated like a criminal first and then as a patient. Please don't waste your energy over this irresponsible woman, just treat her the way you would treat any commoner and if she has a problem, please throw her in a quarantined jail cell."

Indo-Asian News Service