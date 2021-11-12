Slap triggers language row

Character actor Prakash Raj has broken his silence on the slapping scene in the critically acclaimed Tamil film Jai Bhim.

Raj, who plays Inspector-General of Police (IG) Perumalsamy, slaps a Hindi-speaking pawnbroker who looks to use language as an instrument to blur the truth and his involvement in a crime.

The IG asks him to speak in Tamil.

The scene did not go down well with a certain section of the audience in India and triggered a major debate on social media, with many expressing their displeasure on Twitter.

Several netizens criticised the scene for propagating an anti-Hindi agenda.

One user wrote: "I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil, Honestly this kind of scene was not needed. Hope they cut it out."

Speaking to News9, Raj said: "After watching a film like Jai Bhim, they (the critics) did not see the agony of the tribal people, they did not see and feel terrible about the injustice, but they only saw the slap. That is all they understood. This exposes their agenda."

Director Tha Se Gnanavel's Jai Bhim, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on Nov 2, is based on a true incident that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

The film, which also stars Suriya, Lijomol Jose and Rao Ramesh among others, talks about police brutality and caste injustice meted out to the members of the Irular tribe.

The hard-hitting tale has received appreciation from audiences and film reviewers.

Explaining the controversial scene, Raj said it was reflective of the way a person investigating a case will react when he knows someone is trying to sidestep questioning by speaking in Hindi despite knowing the local language. He added that, in the time the film is set, a person would have reacted the same way at "Hindi being imposed" on them.

Said Raj: "The film is set in the 1990s. If that character had Hindi imposed on him, he would have reacted this way only. Probably if it came across as more intense, it is also because that is my thought too, and I stand by that thought.

"There are over a thousand cases of tribal women who have not received any formal education being sent notices in English. There is a need to see the larger perspective."

The actor added: "For some, the slap scene irked only because it was Prakash Raj on screen. They appear more naked than me now, because their intent has been revealed.

"If the pain of the tribal people did not move them, then all I say is: 'Is that all you understood? Are you that kind of person?'

"There's no point reacting to such bigots. I came to Hindi (film industry) very late. I have also given back something to that industry. It's okay for us to have differences, we have to learn to live with them. The focus here is on the injustice. Let us be fair."

Jai Bhim has also courted controversy over a scene in which a police sub-inspector (SI) is seen beating and killing tribal youths from the Irular community. The SI, the main villain in the movie, belongs to the Vanniyar community. In another scene, a photograph of the Vanniyar community's motif "fire" is seen in the background featuring the police officer.

In the actual 1990s incident, the SI did not belong to the Vanniyar community. Many are now alleging that the movie tries to portray the Vanniyar community in bad light.

Kanmai Gunasekara, the writer of the vernacular dialogues for the film, said that he had not imagined the film would become controversial.

"My job was to work on regional dialogues," he told News18. "The copy given to me did not have any symbols including that of Vanniyar.

"If I had seen those scenes I would have asked them to remove it as they were not at all relevant to the original event or I would have kept myself away from the film."

"The film is set in the 1990s. If that character had Hindi imposed on him, he would have reacted this way only." - Actor Prakash Raj