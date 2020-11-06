Slow-cooked Awadhi delights

Awadhi cuisine is a bit of an unknown in Singapore, despite being the basis for many favourite Indian takeaway staples.

Seekh kebabs, biryanis and kormas are all legendary Awadhi dishes, which are regarded as some of the best in India.

The cuisine comes from Lucknow, a city in the north of India, with the cooking patterns similar to those of Central Asia, the Middle East and Northern India.

But its popularity has spread across the world thanks to its aromatic flavours and unique cooking techniques.

In Singapore, the dishes are recreated at Awadh, a restaurant at Centrepoint, with the chefs sticking close to tradition.

"Awadhi cuisine is all about slow cooking, known as dum in India," explained Mohd Haseeb Qureshi, one of the chefs from Lucknow at Awadh. "This brings out amazing flavours and textures, which when combined with the rich, perfumed flavours from the spices create one of the best cuisines in the world."

About 90 per cent of all Indian kebabs are Awadhi, and it is the home of korma and biryani. The dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, are mostly cooked in a small earthen container on a wood fire.

The perfectly-made kebabs melt in the mouth, leaving behind a lingering flavour of fine meat and a melange of spices.

Lucknow is proud of its kebabs and there are several popular varieties - Kakori, Galawat, Shami, Boti, Patili, Ghutwa and Seekh.

"The slow cooking helps to meld flavours and create something unique, but it's the rich, indulgent spices that really set Awadhi cuisine apart," said Mohd Sufiyan Qureshi, another chef from Lucknow at Awadh.

"Awadhi cuisine is centuries old and very rich, with lots of nuts, cream and ghee being used."

It also consists of elaborate dishes such as kaliyas, nahari-kulchas, zarda, sheermal, rumali rotis and warqi parathas and showcases the exotic lifestyle of Lucknow's nawabs.

The need for such a cuisine arose as the emperors (nawabs) of Awadh, who were inhabitants of Persia, were used to a certain type of diet which comprised of grains, dry fruits, fruits and vegetables available in that part of the country apart from various forms of meat.

This style of cooking was further polished by the cooks in the royal kitchen by adding exotic flavours of saffron and other Indian spices.

The ingredients and recipes are family secrets which have been handed down from one generation to the next.

