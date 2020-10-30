Smartphones affect sleep patterns

While smartphones have brought a lot of tasks to our fingertips, they also have a host of disadvantages.

Smartphones emit intermittent electromagnetic radiation (also referred to as radio frequency energy) and bright screen light which can affect your health.

Increased screen time also affects sleep and psycho-social behaviour.

The bright light emitted from smartphones is known to reduce the levels of melatonin, which plays a pivotal role in maintaining your natural sleep-wake cycle.

Melatonin is a hormone secreted by the pineal gland which gives cues to the brain that it's time to sleep.

Studies have shown that excessive use of smartphones leads to poor, and less, sleep. It also increases fatigue and stress.

Studies have shown that avoiding smartphone use 30 minutes before bedtime leads to longer and better sleep and improves work memory.

A study on Japanese adolescents found that prolonged mobile phone use was associated with insomnia, particularly in students using the devices for five hours or more each day.

Additionally, long hours spent on social networking sites and online chatting apps using mobile phones was related to depression, particularly in students who spent over two hours on these sites.

Reducing smartphone usage at night before sleeping is a great habit to cultivate.

Here's how you can improve your sleep pattern: lReduce blue light exposure in the evening; restrict gadget use by 30 minutes to one hour before bedtime. lDo not consume caffeine late in the day. lCut out alcohol. lCurb irregular daytime naps. lExercise regularly for 30 minutes at least, but not before bedtime. lHave your dinner about two hours before bedtime. lTake a relaxing bath or shower before going to bed. lMaintain a sleep and wake-up time.

Indo-Asian News Service