Snack wisely at work

With offices reopening, employees are gradually getting back to a regular work routine.

While workers look forward to returning to the office and indulge in social interaction with colleagues, it is important to be aware of proper nutrition as it plays a key role in preparing the brain and body for the daily grind.

Snacking at work is almost inevitable and if left unchecked unhealthy snacking can take a toll on your health.

But this does not mean you need to forgo snacking. You just need to be smart about your food choices.

How does one find the perfect snack that is healthy but also tasty and can help satiate food craving?

Mr Irfan Shaikh, Head of Adult Nutrition, Scientific and Medical Affairs at Abbott's Nutrition in Mumbai, shares snacking tips:

Make health a priority Indulge in a healthy, timely snack to fuel your body with energy and essential nutrients.

Opt for food like a steamed sprouts salad topped generously with chopped cucumber, cottage cheese and tomato.

You can also include boiled black chana or beans with a tablespoon of lemon juice.

A bowl of yogurt with raw vegetables is an equally filling and healthy option. Add celery, carrot, broccoli and tomato to make the dish delicious and rich in protein and calcium.

Smoothies are another healthy option that will tingle your taste buds and are easy to make. Pick fresh fruits or vegetables such as spinach, amla or cucumber and add refreshing coconut water to the mix. Add some soaked almond and a couple of walnuts for extra protein, and you are good to go.

Other light snacks, such as oats, idli or home-made dhokla, will help stave off the hunger pangs.

Snack for the right reasons Strive to make healthier food choices and eat only when you are truly hungry. Regulate your snack intake. - Control portion sizes. - Plan at least two snacks each day to avoid impulsive snacking. - Count the nutritional value of your snacks. - Keep fruits and nuts in your bag for

healthy on-the-go snack options. - Consult your doctor or dietitian for snacking suggestions tailored to your health condition. - Try munching on fresh fruit and vegetable or unflavoured popcorn. - Include a balanced nutrition supplement like Ensure to help increase muscle mass and energy, improve digestive health and boost immunity.

Indo-Asian News Service