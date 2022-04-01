Solve travel skincare woes

There is nothing better than packing your bags, planning your itinerary and enjoying your wanderlust.

Travelling to a new place full of endless adventures and possibilities is a feeling that is unmatched.

But while trips can be fun, they can also trigger health issues such as on the skin. Irritated skin or flare-ups are quite common among travellers.

Mr Rajat Mathur, manager (education) at Kiehl's India, shares skincare tips for travellers: Environmental factors: There are a number of environmental factors that can cause skin concerns, such as change in humidity level, air quality, temperature and sun exposure. These can leave the skin dry, itchy, red or flaky.

Stress and dehydration can also harm the skin. Treatments: There is a general skincare regimen that you can follow to prevent the damage and stay one step ahead.

Retain consistency and familiarity. Pack skincare products that your skin is accustomed to or reacts well to. You can carry travel-sized versions.

You need products that are packed with all the right ingredients and can help you tackle a number of skincare concerns.

This will save you space and help you retain a minimalist skincare routine that still works without breaking the bank. Essential ingredients: Some essential ingredients to look for include hyaluronic acid to smooth and plump the skin, vitamin C to reduce lines and boost radiance, activated C to help increase skin clarity and salicylic acid to reduce discoloration and renew the skin's texture.

Peony extract can help prevent oxidative damage.

Salicylic acid and peony extract work wonders when clubbed with activated C.

These ingredients should be able to help deal with most skincare woes, such as dark spots, sallowness, post-acne marks, uneven skin tone and loss of luminosity. Hydrating boosters: New temperatures, fluctuating humidity, pollution levels and even switching from soft or hard water can affect your skin.

For tired skin, try a small amount of a hydrating booster. It will refresh the skin and keep it sun-safe.

Importantly, remember that sun damage happens beyond the burn and lasts a lot longer than your tan line.

The trick? Avoid those rays between 10am and 3pm, when the sun is at its hottest and most damaging to the skin.

Indo-Asian News Service