Sonu counters tax evasion allegations

Days after India's Income Tax Department swooped on Sonu Sood and his business associates, the Bollywood actor came out with a statement on Monday which was devoid of any reference to the action against him.

"You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will," he said, starting philosophically and ending poetically, along with a dash of patriotism: "Even the most difficult path can seem easy with the goodwill of every Indian."

The 48-year-old actor, whose philanthropic efforts during the Covid-19 crisis in India won huge praise, was raided for four days in a row by the Income Tax Department, which alleges that he evaded taxes worth over Rs20 crore ($3.7 million).

In a tangential reference to the Sood Charity Foundation being targeted by the IT Department, he declared: "Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going."

Explaining his silence over the previous days as IT officers conducted searches in at least 28 premises belonging to him and his business associates all over India, the actor said: "I have been busy attending to a few guests, hence was unable to be at your service for the last four days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life."

Giving a poetic twist to his predicament, he added: "Be good, do good, the end is always good for those who are good. My journey continues. Jai Hind."

Sonu's reaction came after the IT Department alleged - without naming him - that he was involved in tax evasion of around Rs20 crore and other questionable deals with his business partners which was pegged at another Rs240 crore.

The department's list of questionable actions by the actor include unutilised funds in the Sood Charity Foundation, fake contracts and circular transactions with business partners and companies, diversion of funds through "bogus accommodation entries" to evade taxes and re-routing them back for making financial investments or buying property.

"The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities," the income tax department said.

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi have questioned the timing of the income tax searches and have linked them to his recent tie-up with AAP for an education mentorship programme.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "More power to you Sonu ji. You are a hero to millions of Indians."

