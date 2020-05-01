South stars hit by social media rage

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, film shooting has stalled and theatres have shut all over South India. But some Tamil and Malayalam stars have been caught in controversies. Here are a few recent incidents which have kept social media users busy:

DULQUER UPSETS TAMIL FANS

Dulquer Salmaan (right) may have won praise for his starring role in his own Malayalam production Varane Avashyamund. But the Malayalam actor is getting a negative response from Tamil viewers because of a "Prabhakaran joke" in the film.

It has been misconstrued as a dig at the late Velupillai Prabhakaran, leader of the militant organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

A scene in the film has actor Suresh Gopi calling a dog "Prabhakara", which is a reference to a popular dialogue in the Malayalam movie Pattanapravesham (1988).

People who misunderstood the joke began abusing Dulquer and director Anoop Sathyan on social media for being insensitive to Tamil sentiments and demanded an apology.

Dulquer apologised and explained the reference but expressed unhappiness over the abuse his parents and family received.

MALAVIKA CALLS OUT SEXIST TWEET

alavika Mohanan called out a sexist tweet last Sunday. It featured a cartoon version of the Master movie crew where she is seen in the kitchen while the male actors, including Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, are relaxing.

She tweeted: "The task of a woman even in a hypothetical 'movie house' is to cook? When will gender roles die? Sigh."

The tweet was followed by hate messages from fans of superstar Vijay telling her that she has "crossed the limit". Malavika later deleted her tweet.

Singer and me-too movement activist Chinmayi expressed solidarity with Malavika and tweeted: "I have been at the receiving end of hate just for saying 'I like xyz film'. From that day on I stopped saying which film I like.

"A professional actor questions a fan-made illustration for portraying her 'role' in a way she didn't like. She gets bullied, abused and harassed into deleting her tweet."

JYOTHIKA HURTS RELIGIOUS GROUPS

Recently, a video showing Jyothika giving a speech at an award show received flak from religious groups.

The actress, who predominantly features in Tamil films, said in the video that, while shooting for the film Raatchasi, she visited a famous temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. She spoke highly of the temple and said it looked like a palace. She added that the next day, when she was shooting a scene in a hospital in the same town, she noticed how badly it was maintained.

She went on to request people to donate to hospitals in the same way they donate to temples as hospitals are more important for people to survive.

Her words provoked hate messages on social media. Some religious groups said she hurt their sentiments and demanded an apology.

Jyothika has refused to budge. She has received support from her fans who maintained she did not say anything wrong.

