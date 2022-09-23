South's scenic train journeys

A train journey through southern India is a wonderful way to get closer to the region's rich culture and heritage.

Mr Sripad Vaidya, co-founder and COO of Confirmtkt, picks five trips that have wide-reaching scenic beauty: Kollam-Sengottai Ideal for travellers who like to off the beaten trail. The railway line connects Kerala and Tamil Nadu through the Kollam and Sengottai junction points.

This was the first railway line in the erstwhile Travancore state and was commissioned by the British in 1904.

There are lush forests, clean and swiftly-flowing rivers and verdant hills along the route. At one point, the national highway goes above and below the track.

Kerala's natural beauty includes the Palaruvi and Kazhuthurutti waterfalls and the Thenmala eco-tourism centre.

The Courtallam waterfalls near Sengottai makes this route popular with nature lovers.

Travellers also get to see the 108-year-old Pathimoonnu Kannara Bridge or 13 Arch Bridge, which connects two hillocks and stands on 13 30m-tall granite pillars.

Udhagamandalam-Coonoor Both these hill stations in Tamil Nadu are popular for their picture-perfect scenic spots and are connected by a special toy train.

The track spans 46km and passes through areas noted for their impeccable uniqueness and raw beauty. It offers breathtaking views of lush tea estates and misty meadows, and forms part of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

Opened in 1899 by the British, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway was awarded the World Heritage status by UNESCO.

The line has stood the test of time as an outstanding feat of engineering, passing through 250 arched bridges, 16 tunnels and 208 curves.

Chennai-Rameshwaram Board the Sethu Express to visit Rameswaram, one of the holiest places in India.

The journey from Chennai in Tamil Nadu to Rameswaram on Pamban Island takes you through mainland Chennai and over the Palk Strait, which lies between Tamil Nadu and the northern Jaffna district in Sri Lanka.

The Pamban Railway Bridge over the sea is an amazing experience. It runs parallel to a road bridge, which was built in 1988.

Before that, a sea bridge, which natives believe was built by Lord Rama, was the only way to reach Pamban Island.

The 2.2km rail ride between Mandapam on the mainland and Pamban Island is awesome for its views of the swirling sea and religious setting.

Kanyakumari-Trivandrum The two-hour train ride from Kanyakumari to Thiruvananthapuram on the Island Express will feel like a scene straight out of a story book.

The train chugs along dense forest areas, luxuriant tea plantations, coconut groves and spice farms, with palm tree avenues and human settlements playing peek-a-boo throughout.

It also gives the opportunity to experience local life up close.