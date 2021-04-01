South's season of sequels

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently featured in the suspense drama Drishyam 2 and the film received great response on OTT.

The success of the sequel has triggered what seems to be a season of sequels in the South.

To keep fans hooked to the screens, filmmakers across the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada mediums are gearing up to produce sequels of films that were blockbusters.

Interestingly, the maximum sequels are going to be action thrillers, which proves how bankable producers find this genre.

Here are some of the biggest South sequels lined up over the next few months: Hit 2 Produced by actor Nani, Hit 2 is a sequel to the 2020 Vishwak Sen-starrer Hit: The First Case. The sequel will star Adivi Sesh.

Nani recently took to Twitter to make the big announcement: "As is KD @AdiviSesh is Krishna Dev Double badass!! Welcome onboard officer." Goodachari 2 Also starring Adivi Sesh, this Telugu film is a sequel to the 2018 spy thriller Goodachari.

Adivi told IANS: "I have written a basic structure and I will really get to work on it after the release of (my film) Major.

"I will start shooting for it soon, once I feel that the script is strong enough and will reach the expectations." Ratsasan 2 Actor Vishnu Vishal recently confirmed that director Ram Kumar is working on the sequel to his 2018 psychological Tamil crime thriller Ratsasan.

While not much is known about the progress of the film, it is clear that another film from the hit actor-director duo is on the cards. KGF: Chapter 2 This Prashanth Neel directorial brings back Kannada superstar Yash as the gangster Rocky.

It has already created a lot of buzz.

The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1 stars Yash with Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles. F3: Fun and Frustration Shooting has already commenced for this sequel to the 2019 Telugu superhit comedy drama F2: Fun and Frustration.

Actors Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada will reprise their roles in the film.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is scheduled to release on Aug 27.

Indo-Asian News Service