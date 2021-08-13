Special Independence Day TV show

Artistes performing at the show include Ambarish Ghosh and Raksha and Jasraj Shintre. PHOTO: ZEE TV

Zee TV is celebrating India's Independence Day with a special programme for viewers in Singapore.

Azaadi Ka Utsav - India @ 75 will have music and dance performances, poetry reading, acts by children and a message from India's High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran.

"India's journey as an independent nation over the last 75 years has been enriched by the partnership and good wishes of our friends," said Mr Kumaran.

"Connected by history and human bonds, India and Singapore rejoice in each other's successes.

"Built on our shared values and interests and our belief in sovereign equality of all nations irrespective of size, our partnership will contribute to a better future for our countries and our world.

"As we celebrate the milestone of India@75, we are delighted to share India's joy with the friendly people of Singapore and celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

Azaadi Ka Utsav will also feature patriotic songs from talented Indian artistes based in Singapore and South-east Asia.

Music producer and singer Ambarish Ghosh will give a beautiful rendition of the song Teri Mitti from the Hindi film Kesari, while Raksha and Jasraj Shintre, popularly known as RaJas Unplugged, have rendered a unique version of the song Ye Jo Des Hai Tera from the film Swades.

Young actor and dancer Gauraangi Chopra will perform to the song Bharat Ki Beti from the Hindi film Gunjan Saxena as a tribute to the illustrious women of India.

"Zee TV brings the best of Hindi entertainment to the South Asian diaspora's TV screens. This special Independence Day episode is our attempt to make our viewers feel closer to home and also celebrate local talent on this platform," said Ms Tripta Singh, executive vice-president and territory head, Zee TV.

The special episode will also feature members of the Indian Women's Association of Singapore who will talk about how they have maintained ties and kept the Indian culture alive despite the pandemic. Azaadi Ka Utsav - India @ 75 will air on Zee TV on Sunday at 11am and 6pm.