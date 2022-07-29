Spicy brinjal curry

JEYASHRI SURESH

Kara kuzhambu is a Tamil-style brinjal curry that is both tangy and spicy, rich with the flavours of spices.

It is a perfect accompaniment to hot rice. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes Serves: 4 Ingredients: Dried mochai (lima beans): ½ cup Brinjal (small): 4 Sesame oil: 1½ tbsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Asafoetida: 2 pinches Tamarind extract: 1½ cup Garlic: 4 cloves Shallots: 15-20 Tomato: 1 Curry leaves: Few Sambar powder: 3 tsp Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Salt: As needed To grind: Grated coconut: 2 tbsp Pepper: ½ tsp Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Water: Just enough to turn ground ingredients into a fine paste Method: 1) Soak the mochai overnight and pressure-cook for 3-4 whistles, adding 1 cup of water and a pinch of salt while cooking. Drain the water and put aside. 2) Add 1 tbsp sesame oil, mustard seeds and asafoetida to a pan. When the mustard seeds start to crackle, add the garlic and shallot, and saute till they turn golden brown. 3) Add the tomato and cut brinjal. Cook for a minute. 4) Add the cooked mochai and mix well. 5) Add the tamarind extract, sambar powder, turmeric powder and salt. Mix well and let this boil over medium flame till the curry reaches your preferred thickness. 6) Add the ground paste. Mix well and boil for three minutes. 7) Switch off the flame and drizzle the remaining sesame oil before serving. Note: You can substitute the mochai with karamani (black-eyed beans). tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com