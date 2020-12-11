JEYASHRI SURESH

It takes only 45 minutes to make a Mumbai street-style paneer tawa pulao, which is loaded with lots of chopped vegetables.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients: Cooked rice: 2 cups Butter: 1 tbsp Onion: 1 Ginger garlic paste: 2 tsp Capsicum: 1/4 cup Tomatoes: 2 Paneer cubes: 1 cup Red chilli powder: 2 tsp Green chillies: 2 Pav bhaji masala: 2 tsp Salt: As needed Coriander leaves: Few, to garnish

Method: 1) Soak the paneer cubes in hot water for 10 minutes. 2) Take 1 tbsp butter in a pan and add 2 slit green chillies and 1 tbsp finely-chopped onions. Add a little salt and saute this till the onion becomes translucent. 3) Add ginger garlic paste and saute till the raw smell evaporates. Then add ¼ cup finely-chopped capsicum. Saute for a minute. 4) Add 2 finely-chopped tomatoes and cook till it becomes mushy. 5) Add the salt, red chilli powder and pav bhaji masala. Cook till the raw smell evaporates. 6) Drain the water from the paneer cubes and put them in the pan. Mix well. 7) Add the cooked rice. Ensure it is not mushy. Use basmati rice as it enhances the taste. 8) Mix well gently and evenly. Once it is mixed, let this cook for a minute. 9) Switch off the flame and garnish with coriander leaves. Spicy paneer tawa pulao is ready.

Notes: I cooked 1 cup of basmati rice and it yielded 2 cups of cooked basmati rice. Ensure the rice grains are separate. You can adjust the spiciness according to your taste.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com