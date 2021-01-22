Spicy, tangy rasam

JEYASHRI SURESH

Pepper rasam is a spicy, tangy concoction that can be had as an appetiser or with rice.

It is low in fat, vegan and an excellent remedy for a cough and cold.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients: Tamarind: Gooseberry sized Water: 3 cups Toor dal: ½ tbsp Pepper: 1 tsp Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Red chilli: 1 Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Salt: As needed Asafoetida (optional): 2 pinches Curry leaves: A few Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Ghee: 1 tsp

Method: 1) Soak tamarind in ½ cup hot water and extract juice using 1.5 cups of water. 2) We now have 2 cups of tamarind juice. 3) Take a pan and place dry, roasted toor dal, pepper, cumin seeds and red chili in it. Switch on the flame. 4) Once the dal turns brown, switch off the flame. Transfer the mix to a plate and and let it cool completely. 5) Grind the mix into powder. You will get 4 tsp of fresh rasam powder. 6) Pour the 2 cups of tamarind extract into a pan and add turmeric powder and salt. 7) Add asafoetida if you want. 8) Let this boil for 5-7 minutes. Let the raw smell of tamarind evaporate. 9) Add 2-3 tsp of the ground powder. 10) Add 1 cup water. 11) Let this froth, then switch off the flame. 12) Add a few curry leaves. 13) Temper mustard seeds in ghee and add it to the rasam. 14) Pepper rasam is ready.

Notes: You can add a tiny piece of jaggery at the end to balance the spices. Instead of adding plain water after the tamarind is boiled, you can add dal water.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com