Spring onion paratha

The Indian flat bread has spring onion kneaded into the dough. Fits well in a lunch box.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Makes: 13 small parathas

Ingredients:

Spring onions: 1 cup (finely chopped, both green and white parts) Wheat flour: 11/2 cups Salt: As needed Red chilli powder: 11/2 tsp Oil: 3 tsp Water: For kneading Ghee: Enough to make parathas

Method:

1) Take the wheat flour, finely-chopped spring onion, red chilli powder and salt in a wide bowl. Mix well. Add water little by little and make a soft dough. 2) Add 3 tsp oil and mix well. Cover and keep it aside. Let this rest for 10 minutes. 3) Make equal lemon-sized balls. Take one dough ball and dust it generously with dry flour. 4) Roll them into medium-sized parathas. You can make normal-sized parathas too. 5) Cook the parathas and drizzle some ghee on them. 6) Repeat the same for the rest of the dough. 7) Serve hot with pickle or any vegetable of your choice.

Notes: a) Do not set the dough aside for a long time. It will start oozing water and become more loose. b) You can add finely-chopped green chilli and grated chilli to the dough. c) Garam masala or amchoor powder or paratha masala can be added to the dough.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com