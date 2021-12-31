Star chef in just 10 months

His most vivid memories are of cooking with his mother from an early age in Gwalior, India, where he was born, raised and studied.

"It sparked something in me, and I have always known that kitchens are where I feel happiest. Becoming a chef was never a decision - it just happened naturally for me," said Rohit Ghai, who today runs two popular fine dining restaurants in London.

The 39-year-old is the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin star in only 10 months and has just published his first book Tarkari.

Rohit told IANS that he studied at Gwalior's Institute of Culinary Management and then took baby steps with the Taj and Oberoi hotel groups "which meant I learnt from an amazing selection of chefs and mentors".

"There I learnt classic European styles, and this has proved invaluable to me throughout my career," he said. "I fuse Indian flavours with these techniques all the time and play with the juxtaposition."

He moved to London in 2008 and began working at the Indian restaurant Benares. He had subsequent stints at Trishna and Gymkhana.

"I was incredibly proud to be recognised and winning a Michelin star along with the fantastic team at Jamavar - we had been open for only 10 months - was amazing," he said. "I opened Kutir, my first solo venture, in 2018 in Chelsea."

Kutir draws inspiration from the royal traditions of hunting expeditions in the luscious forests and jungles of the Indian countryside.

Rohit and his business partner Abhishake Sangwan met when working at a luxury hotel in the wilds of India and wanted to reflect this history in their venture.

"The food at Kutir is representative of the feasting style, convivial and celebratory dining that occur in the hunting retreats in India and menus feature highly seasonal ingredients with an emphasis on game and seafood," said the chef.

He opened his second diner, Manthan, in Mayfair in September.

"The dishes at Manthan truly speak of my past, as well as of my present," said Rohit.

"Manthan is a culmination of many years of work and representative of the comfort food I love at home as well as the food I have made my name cooking here.

"Kutir has generally more elegant dishes, but I really enjoy eating, cooking and experimenting with all different types of Indian dishes and other cuisines too."

Indo-Asian News Service