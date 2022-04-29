Stars chewed up for featuring in tobacco ad

The controversy surrounding a new tobacco advertisement featuring Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar (right) refuses to die.

After Akshay issued a public apology last week and Ajay defended his "personal choice" of starring in the ad, an Indian Administrative Service officer from West Bengal came down heavily on actors such as Shah Rukh, Ajay and Amitabh Bachchan for featuring in tobacco ads.

Mr Awanish Sharan tweeted a photo of one of the pillars of the iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata and wrote: "Kolkata Port Trust has said saliva laced with gutka (chewing tobacco) is corroding the iconic 70-year-old bridge. The Howrah Bridge is under attack from gutka-chewers."

The sale of gutka or paan masala is banned in West Bengal but can still be found in the state and such products are endorsed by Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh, Ajay and Bachchan.

The latest controversy erupted after New Delhi-based gutka manufacturer Vimal put out an ad on the tobacco product masquerading it as elaichi (cardamom) - a form of surrogacy marketing in India.

Akshay's involvement in the ad didn't go down well with people who criticised the actor for showing double standards.

He is adored by the masses and has been seen in recent years as the crusader fighting against vices and negative behaviour.

The fans voiced their disappointment, accusing him of betraying their faith in him.

Although the ad was for a cardamom product, given the laws surrounding surrogacy marketing in India, it triggered a slew of memes and reels as netizens dug up an old video of Akshay promising he would never feature in a tobacco advertisement.

Goa Bharatiya Janata Party's medical cell convener Shekhar Salkar also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strip Bachchan, Ajay, Akshay and Shah Rukh of their Padma Shri (India's fourth-highest civilian award) for featuring in such ads.

Akshay apologised on Instagram: "Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi.

"With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause."

Ajay, who has been associated with the brand for a long time, defended his association with it as a personal choice.

He said he was only promoting cardamom and not a tobacco product, and that if such products caused an unnecessary stir, their sale should be banned.

Indo-Asian News Service