Stars mourn 'Shooter Dadi's' death

Sharpshooter Chandro Tomar (left), nicknamed "Shooter Dadi", died at the age of 89 due to Covid-19 last Friday.

She had been admitted to a hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on April 26 after she had complained of difficulty breathing.

"She has left me, Chandro where have you gone?," her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who is also one of the oldest female sharpshooters in India, wrote on Twitter.

Hailing from Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, Chandro and Prakashi were over 60 when they picked up the gun for the first time with a hope to change their granddaughters' lives.

The duo quickly mastered the art of shooting and participated in many national and international shooting competitions. They won more than 350 medals each.

Chandro's feats ultimately inspired the award-winning 2019 Bollywood movie Saand Ki Aankh.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan led the tributes to her.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the demise of our beloved Shooter Daadi, Chandro Tomar," a statement from his film company read.

"Our heartfelt condolences to everyone in her family.

"Daadi lit up the Satyamev Jayate stage with her wisdom, humour and amazing life journey. She chose to rewire at the age most choose to retire.

"She will remain an inspiration forever, and in our hearts forever."

Chandro and Prakashi had appeared on Aamir's show Satyamev Jayate.

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, who played the sharpshooters in Saand Ki Aankh, wrote tributes on Twitter.

"For the inspiration you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the love and peace be with you," tweeted Taapsee, who played Prakashi.

Bhumi, who played the role of Chandro, shared a chunk of memories from the sets of the film and wrote in her post: "You will be missed so much. Forever Chandro Tomar #ShooterDadi."

Saand Ki Aankh marked the directorial debut of Tushar Hiranandani, who is known for scripting movies such as Ek Villain and Dishoom.

It was co-produced by Anurag Kashyap and received favourable reviews from critics when it opened in theatres.

The lead actresses also garnered praise for their performances in the film.

Taapsee had earlier described the film as the "first biggest experiment of her career".

Indo-Asian News Service