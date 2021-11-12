JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a twist to the traditional kozhukattai (a popular south Indian dumpling made from rice flour, with a filling of grated coconut and jaggery) recipe. I used kodo millet, which is known as varagu in Tamil.

This steamed millet dumpling is very popular in south India and consumed during breakfast and evening tiffin.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Makes: 11 kozhukattai

Ingredients: Yellow moong dal: 3 tbsp Pepper: 1 tsp Cumin seeds: ½ tsp Red chilli: 1 Millet (I used kodo millet): ½ cup Coconut oil: 3 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Urad dal: 1 tsp Chana dal: 1 tsp Curry leaves (chopped): A few Asafoetida: 2 pinches Water: 11/2 cups Coconut: 3 tbsp Salt: As needed

Method: 1) In a mixie jar, put the moong dal, pepper, cumin seeds and red chilli. Pulse the mix a few times. 2) Add the kodo millet. You can use other millet varieties. 3) Pulse the millet. 4) Add oil, mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal and the curry leaves to a heated pan. 5) Let the mustard seeds splutter and the dals become golden brown. Add asafoetida. 6) Add water. 7) Add coconut and salt. Let this boil nicely. 8) Reduce the flame and add the pulsed millet and dal mixture. 9) Stir this well and ensure there are no lumps. 10) This will take eight minutes to be cooked. Let the water evaporate. Once it is done, cover it and keep it aside. 11) Once it becomes warm, grease your hands with oil and take a lemon-sized mixture of the cooked millet. Make an oblong or round shape out of it. 12) Repeat the process with the remaining millet mixture. 13) Place the millet balls in a greased steamer. Cover and steam them for 12 minutes over a medium flame. 14) Switch off the stove and keep the steamer closed for two minutes. 15) Take out the kozhukattais and serve with any chutney of your choice or mor kuzhambu (curd or buttermilk-based curry).

Notes: a) Pulsing the millet will help in binding the kozhukattais. b) You can use toor dal instead of moong dal. c) You can add grated carrot or finely chopped cabbage.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com