Steamed poha dumplings

JEYASHRI SURESH

Aval kozhukattai is a savoury dumpling made by steaming flattened rice balls that have been mixed with tempered spices.

It is simple and quick to make and can be served for breakfast or tea.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Makes: 14 dumplings Ingredients: Thick poha (aval or rice flakes): 1 cup + 2 tbsp Water: 1 cup Grated coconut: 2 tbsp Coconut oil: 2 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Urad dal: ½ tbsp Chana dal: ½ tbsp Green chilli (finely chopped): 2 Curry leaves (finely chopped): Few Coriander leaves (finely chopped): Few Salt: As needed Asafoetida: ¼ tsp Method: 1) Powder 1 cup of poha in a mixer grinder. You can pulse it for a few seconds - let it be a bit coarse. 2) Wash 2 tbsp of poha in water, drain and put aside. 3) Put 2 tsp of coconut oil in a pan. 4) Add the mustard seeds, urad dal and chana dal. 5) Once the mustard splutters and the dal turns golden brown, add the chopped green chilli, coriander leaves, curry leaves and asafoetida. Saute for 1 minute. 6) Add 1 cup of water. Keep the flame at medium. 7) Add salt and let the water reach a boil. 8) Once it starts boiling, lower the flame and add the coarsely ground poha. 9) Mix well and ensure there are no lumps. Add the soaked poha and grated coconut. 10) Mix well. 11) After all the water has evaporated, switch off the flame. 12) Take handfuls of the poha mixture and shape them into oblong dumplings. 13) Heat a steamer and steam the dumplings on a greased plate for 5 minutes. 14) Switch off the flame and take out the dumplings after a minute using a spoon. 15) Serve the dumplings with any chutney of your choice. Notes: a) Making the dumplings in coconut oil gives them an excellent flavour. b) You can use red poha for making the dumplings.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com